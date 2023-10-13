Outrage as Ogun Allegedly Demolishes Community for Chinese Company

Hundreds of residents of Ajegunle/Araromi community in Makun, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State yesterday kicked against the demolition of their houses by officials of the state government.

Residents of the community woke up to the shrieking sound of bulldozers as officials of the state Bureau of Lands and Survey accompanied by armed policemen stormed their community pulling down their structures. The angry residents, who were wailing and chanting anti- government songs, lamented that the government did not give them any prior notice before demolishing their houses.

They alleged that the government demolished their houses af- ter selling their land to a Chinese company for industrial purpose without paying them compensation. The residents were armed with placards with inscriptions, such as: “Ajegunle, Araromi community must exist, please save our soul”, “Dapo Abiodun, save us, respect court injunction” and “We have nowhere to go”, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the legal adviser to the community, Oduwole Olusoga lamented that, the government failed to obey a court injunction restraining it from demolishing their houses. Olusoga said, “We have a court injunction restraining the state government from doing this dastardly act that they have taken today.

“There is a subsisting court injunction, we served them, we did everything and there were so many interventions, but despite all, the government went ahead to demolish our houses.”