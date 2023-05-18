Outrage As FCTA Demolishes Community On Water Pipelines

There was outrage yesterday as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) stormed the Gishiri community demolishing several structures erected along water pipelines.

The community is one of the surviving villages within Katampe District of the capital city, where indigenous people live, but have experienced unusual expansion over the years due to the influx of people into Abuja. Most of the victims, who seemed too heart-broken, picking their property from the debris of the demolished buildings, accused the indigenous people of deceiving them into buying parcels of land and building on water pipeline corridors.

Some of the victims who were caught in the demolition web, said they rented apartments there between the range of N400,000 and N650,000, because the place was very close to their places of work.