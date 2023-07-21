Outrage After Women Paraded Naked In Indian State

A video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in the violence-hit north-eastern state of Manipur has sparked outrage in India. The police say they have opened a case of gang rape and arrested a man, adding that others will be held soon.

Yesterday’s parliament’s session in Delhi was disrupted as lawmakers demanded a debate on the issue, reports the BBC. Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi also said the incident had “shamed India” and that “no guilty will be spared”.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also expressed concern over the assault, saying the Supreme Court was “deeply disturbed over the video”. Telling the government to inform the court about the steps being taken against the accused, the chief justice said “we will take action if you don’t”.