Outdated Equipment Bane Of Nigeria’s Aviation Industry – Aerospace Engineer

The Federal Government has been urged to develop indigenous aerospace technology as part of strategic efforts to tackle the growing threats of banditry and insurgency across Nigeria.

An Aerospace Engineer, Nurudeen Adeyemi Balogun, made the call while addressing journalists at the Media Parliament of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, in Ilorin. The session had as its theme: “Nigeria’s Aerospace Potential: Innovation, Infrastructure and Indigenous Capacity.”

Balogun, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of TETFund (North Central), said Nigeria cannot be considered a truly independent nation without a strong and independent aerospace technology base.

“Rome was not built in a day, we know. Nigeria needs to be serious with aerospace technology and industry. We need to have military satellites in this country to tackle banditry. We have qualified military personnel already. Truly, we have competing development demands and low financial power, but with commitment and resilience, we should get it done,” he said.

He noted that countries with similar histories and capabilities as Nigeria have made significant strides in aerospace development, urging the Federal Government to demonstrate political will to confront challenges in the sector.

Balogun stressed that aviation is only a small component of the aerospace industry, but remains crucial to national development. He identified outdated equipment as one of the major problems confronting Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“Nigeria has no shortage of qualified and experienced pilots and ground staff. What we lack is modern equipment, such as landing equipment and other key facilities. Many of our aircraft are ageing and poorly maintained. This is why we experience delays at airports due to sudden engine problems, or why flights are often grounded during harmattan because of inadequate landing equipment,” he explained.

Balogun also emphasized the need to harness the talents of graduates from Nigeria’s aerospace universities, saying this would reduce dependence on foreign technology and enhance the nation’s security architecture.