Outage: ‘Kano Receives 180MW, Requires 600MW to Cover Three States’

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has expressed concerns that the state is in darkness due to the serious shortfall being experienced in the supplies of power to the state from the national grid.

The Company Managing Director, Abubakar Yusuf, disclosed this while speaking yesterday to newsmen that the shortage of power supply is an issue that affects the entire country, and that Kano is not exempted, especially now during the Ramadan. However, he stated that the state requires 600 megawatt daily in order to have 24 hours power supply, but presently as a result of the shortage the state receives only 180 Megawatts which is far below their requirements, and thus the electricity company could not supply the needed power daily, leading to low shedding in the state.