Out-Of-School: FG Earmarks N120bn For Youth Skills Training

Share

The Federal Government has approved N120 billion for skills acquisition for youths.

The Minister of State for Education Suwaiba Ahmad said this at the Adolescent and Youth Ministerial Dialogue on Wellbeing, Health, and Development in Abuja yesterday.

The event, organised by Plan International in partnership with International Federation of Red Cross and UNESCO, aims to ensure inclusive policymaking and amplify the voices of adolescents and youths in national development efforts.

Ahmad, represented by Prof. Ali Idris, said the initiative was targeted at vulnerable youth, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

She said: “If you have a registered company capable of training at least 60,000 people within three months, the ministry will pay that company.

“Likewise, individuals who undergo training will receive a starter pack upon completion.” In addition to skills acquisition, she said the government was tackling the issue of out-of-school children.

Share