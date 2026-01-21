…As Gombe Gov Chairs Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation’s Annual Lecture

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has called for collective and decisive action to address the deepening crisis of inequitable access to quality basic education in Northern Nigeria, warning that the future of the region is at stake if bold steps are not taken.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya made this call while delivering his address as Chairman of the Occasion at the 12th Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture on Leadership and Good Governance, held in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The lecture was themed “Equitable Access to Quality Basic Education in Northern Nigeria – A Time for Real Action.”

Describing the theme as timely and reflective of the enduring legacy of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Governor said education remains the strongest pillar for unity, development and prosperity in the North and Nigeria at large.

He reminded participants that the lecture came barely days after the country marked the 60th anniversary of the January 15, 1966 coup, which claimed the lives of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and other national leaders.

According to him, the best way to honour their memory is not through lamentation, but through purposeful action anchored on good governance and inclusive development.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed concern over alarming education statistics in the North, noting that Nigeria accounts for over 18 million out-of-school children, with about 70 per cent of them in Northern Nigeria.

He added that literacy rates in some Northern states remain below 30 per cent, while girl-child school attendance and basic literacy and numeracy outcomes remain disturbingly low.

The Governor stressed that education challenges must remain at the top of the agenda of Northern leaders.

The Chairman of the NSGF disclosed that Northern Governors have continued to prioritise education through stronger collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), development partners and donor agencies to expand access, improve infrastructure and strengthen teacher capacity.

He also mentioned the establishment of the Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund as a critical intervention to address insecurity, which he described as the greatest threat to education in the region.

The fund, he explained, is designed to provide sustainable financing for coordinated security efforts to protect schools and learning environments.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya further revealed that the Forum, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education, has launched initiatives such as the Nigeria Education Forum 2025 and state-level workshops on foundational learning to improve early-grade literacy and numeracy and return millions of children to the classroom.

Turning to Gombe State, the Governor outlined far-reaching reforms undertaken by his administration, including the declaration of a state of emergency on education, the establishment of a high-level task force for basic education revitalisation, and the rollout of a N13.5 billion School Improvement Grant to upgrade facilities in 442 secondary schools.

He added that Gombe State has enrolled about 450,000 out-of-school children between 2019 and 2025, expanded access to higher education with new university campuses, rebuilt special needs schools, paid scholarships and covered examination fees for secondary school students.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stressed that the responsibility of fixing education in the North must be shared by all stakeholders, including parents, communities, traditional and religious leaders, the private sector and civil society organisations.

He commended the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation for sustaining the annual lecture series.

He used the occasion to announce key institutional reforms within the Northern States Governors’ Forum, including the establishment of a strengthened secretariat headed by a full-time Director-General, Mr Ezekiel Gomos, to enhance coordination and ensure a unified Northern voice on development issues.

He congratulated recipients of the 2026 Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Awards, describing them as worthy ambassadors of the values of integrity, service and excellence exemplified by the Sardauna.

In his remarks, Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, noted that although Northern Nigeria continues to face serious socioeconomic and security challenges, the region remains resilient despite misinformation.

Governor Namadi also praised the leadership of NSGF Chairman and Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, particularly the establishment of a Security Trust Fund and reforms to strengthen the Forum, describing them as critical steps toward improved security, unity and sustainable development in the North.

In his address, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) and former Governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his bold initiatives to reposition the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) Secretariat and for introducing far-reaching measures aimed at addressing the socioeconomic challenges facing the region.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who served as the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, delivered his remarks through the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, who represented him at the event.