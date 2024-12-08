Share

The Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has reacted to claims that the northern elites are responsible for the out-of-school children in the region.

The Sultan who spoke at the Traditional and Religious Leaders’ Conference on the Education of the Girl Child, held recently in Bauchi State argued that the situation should be blamed on a lack of understanding about the importance of education.

The Sultan firmly rejected notions that Islam opposes girl-child education or that the elites intentionally prevent girls from being educated to perpetuate male dominance, describing the allegations as both false and mischievous.

He said, “Those saying we don’t want the girl child to rise are completely wrong. “It is not education that is the problem but how it is being carried out. Poverty and ignorance remain the greatest obstacles to educating our children, particularly girls.” He explained that Islam encourages education, stating, “Islam promotes girl-child education because an educated woman is the foundation of a successful family and society. Without education, how will people worship Almighty Allah correctly?” The Sultan attributed the challenges to a lack of resources, explaining that many families cannot afford school uniforms, books, or fees. This, he noted, is why millions of children remain out of school, especially in northern Nigeria. If education is to be free and compulsory, governments at all levels must take responsibility. Parents who are struggling to feed their families cannot be expected to bear the full cost of education,” he added.

