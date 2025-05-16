Out-Of-School Children Reflect Systematic Exclusion – Don

Share

A Professor of Law at the University of Ibadan, Osifunke Sekinah Ekundayo, has described the alarming number of out-of-school children in Nigeria as a reflection of systematic exclusion.

Delivering the university’s 580th Inaugural Lecture on behalf of the Faculty of Law, Professor Ekundayo titled her presentation: “Speaking Up for the Numerous Voiceless Children Shut Out of School in Nigeria: An Endless Odyssey?”

She emphasized that the state bears the primary responsibility for ensuring every child in Nigeria has access to, and completes, primary education. According to her, the government must guarantee that primary education is available, accessible, acceptable, and adaptable for all children.

Professor Ekundayo argued that access to quality education is critical for addressing human rights abuses and ensuring that no child is left behind.

While she acknowledged poverty as a recurring reason for children dropping out of school, she attributed much of the challenge to the surging costs associated with education.

She maintained that, although international and regional human rights frameworks underscore the importance of education, Nigeria must align its constitutional and legal provisions with these standards.

This includes ensuring children’s right to basic education through deliberate access to quality and equitable schooling.

Despite efforts made to implement free and compulsory primary education, she observed that many disadvantaged children still face numerous obstacles.

These challenges include poverty, violent conflicts, harmful cultural beliefs, inadequate funding, and the absence of strong legal provisions guaranteeing this right in Nigeria’s constitution.

Professor Ekundayo stressed that abolishing school fees must go beyond waiving tuition—it must also address the broader costs of education borne by households, such as books, uniforms, transportation, and other levies.

She called for a constitutional amendment to explicitly enshrine the right to free and compulsory basic education and to empower citizens to enforce this right through the courts.

To meet international human rights obligations, she said, the Nigerian state must recognize education as a constitutional right and allocate resources accordingly.

At the policy level, she urged the government to demonstrate its commitment by creating a sustainable financial framework for education.

Professor Ekundayo further recommended a comprehensive overhaul of the education sector’s management and administration, monitoring of state expenditure on education, and a clear constitutional mandate for funding.

She also advocated for scholarships for indigent students as a means to promote equitable access.

She reiterated that quality education serves the developmental needs of children, noting that the lack of access not only limits their potential but also hinders their enjoyment of other human rights.

Professor Ekundayo concluded that one of the greatest investments any country can make in its economic future is in the education of its children, as this will lead to the growth of skilled indigenous manpower.

She advocated the recognition and enforcement of children’s right to education, urging that it must move beyond rhetoric to actual implementation.

