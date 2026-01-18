Out-Of-School Children Reduced By 50% In Bauchi – Education Commissioner

Thousands of children previously out of school in Bauchi State are gradually returning to classrooms as the state government implements sweeping education reforms, backed by an ₦18 billion budgetary allocation.

The Honourable Commissioner for Basic Education, Dr. Mohammed Lawal Rimin Zayan, said the reforms have already led to a more than 50 per cent reduction in the number of out-of-school children across the state.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Telegraph, the commissioner explained that social intervention programmes, particularly conditional cash transfers, have encouraged parents to enrol their children, especially adolescent girls, in school.

He disclosed that the government is also renovating and upgrading public schools to make learning more attractive, with over 250 schools currently under renovation and 268 more approved for rehabilitation.

Dr. Lawal clarified that the temporary closure of schools in the state was not due to direct security threats, but was based on precautionary security advice. He added that the period was utilised to improve school safety.

The commissioner further noted that improved infrastructure and learning conditions have contributed to better performance in external examinations, describing the outcome as a major success for the education sector.

He urged parents, traditional leaders, and communities to sustain the momentum by supporting education and safeguarding school facilities.