Out-of-school children population in North a timebomb – FG

The Minister of State for Education Yusuf Sununu has described the rising figure of out-of-school children, particularly in the North, as a time bomb that needs prompt action. Speaking at a 2023 Bauchi Education Summit at the Dr. Saad Abubakar Hajj Camp Bauchi on Monday, Sununu noted that the rising figure of out-of-school children in Nigeria is not only unacceptable but disheartening.

According to him, the newly established National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children is set to commence activities. He said the commission will address issues of integration of Tsangaya/Madarasa schools to be integrated into Basic Education.

While soliciting the support and cooperation of Ulamas and proprietors of such schools, the minister also called on the sub-national level to come forward with a similar agency backed by state laws to serve the same purposes.

He said the move will facilitate better collaborations and synergy in addressing issues of Out-of-School Children and grant the Tsangaya schools the necessary recognition and status they deserve.