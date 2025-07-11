Out Of School Children: Lawmaker Pays School Fees Of Indigent Pupils

The Lawmaker representing Akoko North West Constituency II in Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Felix Afe, has paid the fees of indigent pupils in primary schools in his constituency as part of efforts to check out-of-school children.

The lawmaker had seen a primary six pupil of St. John Anglican Primary School, Ogbagi-Akoko, crying because he was sent home because his parents had not paid his examination levy. This prompted him to move around the schools in his constituency to ask for the list of pupils who were yet to pay their levies.

Afe paid the levies of all pupils who were yet to balance up their levies and those who had not paid at all.

The lawmaker also took note of schools that had a shortage of teachers to liaise with the necessary Ministry to ensure teachers are posted to the schools.

Afe also visited the primary health centre at Afin-Akoko to know about the challenges being faced by the health workers. The health workers, who appreciated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his people-oriented healthcare policies, informed the lawmaker that they needed more health workers and more supplies of consumables(medicines).

The schools visited included St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Ogbagi-Akoko, Ansar-UD-Deen Primary School, Ogbagi-Akoko, St. Luke C Primary School, Oke-irun, Irun-Akoko, St. Luke B Primary School, Odo Irun, Irun-Akoko, St. Luke’s A Primary School, and St. Benedict’s Catholic Primary School, Irun-Akoko, which is the Alma Mater of the lawmaker.

The Assistant Headmistress of Ansar-UD-Deen Primary School, Mrs. Musa Tawakalitu Modupe, appreciated the lawmaker for the gesture. She disclosed that some parents could not pay examination levies due to their financial challenges.

According to her, “Some of the pupils have lost their parents, while some are from a poor background, and this has made it difficult for them to pay their levies.

“The gesture of Hon. Felix Afe in paying levies of all children who are yet to pay would go a long way in shaping the lives of the beneficiary pupils.”

In his remarks, the Headmaster of St. Benedict’s Catholic Primary School, Mr. Joseph Ojo, said: “Hon. Felix Afe told me that I should select indigent students whose parents could not pay their levies.

We went through the book to write the names out and he paid instantly.

“The action taken by the lawmaker would impact the lives of the pupils who benefited from this gesture. Some children dropped out of school because their parents were unable to afford to send them to school.

“Some parents cannot afford to sew uniforms, buy sandals or books for their wards. The step taken by Hon. Felix Afe has eliminated the chances of any of the pupils dropping out of school. I want to implore philanthropists in the community to emulate Hon. Felix Afe in this gesture.”

Giving a reason for his visit to the schools, the lawmaker said: “His Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, just employed new teachers for both secondary and primary schools.

“During the recruitment exercise, we informed the governor that some of the schools in our constituencies didn’t have qualified teachers, and the governor also promised to make sure that some of the schools have teachers.

“So, I deemed it fit to inspect the schools to know whether the teachers posted to the schools are working or not.

“I also want to know whether there are students who have not paid their school fees, because we don’t want anybody to be sent out during the examination.

“I will revisit those schools that had closed before we arrived there so that we can pay the fees of pupils who have yet to pay as well. I will meet with His Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on the challenges of our Ese/Afin-Akoko Primary Health Centre.

“We have a shortage of staff and we also need more drugs. The health centre is the closest health facility to our people here. The general hospital is at Irun-Akoko.

“When I called the governor on the condition of our road network, he promised to include it in the next phase of ‘Operation No Pothole In Ondo State.’ The state road connecting Ogbagi to Oke Irun, Oke Irun to Odo Irun to Ese/Afin would be included in the project.”