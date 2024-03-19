Out-Of-School Children Has Drastically Reduce In Borno – Zulum

The Borno State government led by Governor Babagana Zulum has said the total number of out-of-school children in the state has reduced from almost two million to 800,000.

Speaking on the significant progress in tackling this issue, the Governor at the handover of 57 school surveillance vans and the installation of 27 Local Government Education Secretaries in Maiduguri said, “Since assuming office in 2019, education has been a paramount focus of my administration.

“Initially, our efforts were directed towards rebuilding our devastated school infrastructure to provide access to over two million out-of-school children in Borno.

READ ALSO:

“ I am grateful that, by the grace of Allah, the number of out-of-school children has now decreased to less than 800,000,” Zulum said.

The governor stated that the Local Government Education Authorities’ newly introduced vehicles will improve mobility and effective monitoring, but only approved drivers may use the vehicles for official purposes.

He gave the commissioner of education instructions to submit quarterly reports detailing each education secretary’s performance and issued a warning to anyone who fell short of standards that they would be replaced.