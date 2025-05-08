Out-Of-School Children: AGILE Coordinator Warns SBMCs Against Substandard Projects

Share

The Sokoto State Coordinator of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, Mansur Isah-Buhari, has issued a stern warning to School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs) against executing substandard school projects.

Isah-Buhari gave the warning during an assessment tour of ongoing project sites in Gwadabawa and Kware Local Government Areas on Thursday.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the poor quality of some Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities under construction, noting that certain projects had deviated from agreed-upon specifications.

The Coordinator explained that the projects fall under the School Improvement Grant (SIG), currently being implemented in 240 schools across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

He emphasized that the success of the initiative depends on quality workmanship and effective coordination.

He stated that Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration is fully committed to ensuring that all AGILE-related projects and services align with World Bank standards.

“All procurement guidelines have been strictly adhered to. Any service provider found flouting these standards will be stopped and directed to rectify the anomalies in line with required specifications,” he said.

He revealed that some irregularities were discovered at Romon Sarki Junior Secondary School and other sites in Tambuwal LGA, prompting an immediate halt to the works until quality assurance was met.

However, he expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at Government Girls Day Secondary School, Women Development and Training Centre in Tambuwal, as well as Government Day Secondary Schools in Dogon Daji and Madorawa (Bodinga LGA).

The inspection team also visited schools in Sokoto North and Sokoto South LGAs, where some contractors were directed to either adjust or completely reconstruct substandard facilities.

Isah-Buhari noted that the observed violations included the use of inferior materials, improper placement of gender-specific toilets, and poor siting of boreholes and water supply systems.

He reiterated that the AGILE project is aimed at boosting school enrollment by providing habitable WASH facilities, classrooms, and educational materials.

“AGILE, implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education with support from the World Bank, is designed to improve access to basic and post-basic education for adolescent girls,” he said.

He further highlighted that many children—especially girls—face socio-cultural, financial, and infrastructural challenges that hinder them from accessing or completing secondary education.

The project aims to tackle these barriers and make education more appealing to girls, parents, and communities.

According to him, AGILE comprises three core components: Creating Safe and Accessible Learning Spaces, Fostering an Enabling Environment for Girls, and Project Management and System Strengthening.

Also speaking, Lead Consultant Mr. Ruya Fadason commended the inspection tour, describing it as a necessary step to ensure adherence to World Bank specifications.

Fadason noted that SBMC members had been trained on fund management and the oversight of school renovation and construction activities.

He added that the project also provides scholarships, instructional materials, and infrastructure to enhance school enrollment—particularly among adolescent girls.

He disclosed that social mobilization units have been engaging religious and community leaders to raise awareness and encourage enrollment and retention.

“With the infrastructural development and educational support provided under AGILE, Sokoto State is poised to witness significant improvements in student enrollment, retention, and completion across all levels,” he said.

The inspection team included members of the All Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), state-level SBMC representatives, service providers, officials from the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the Female Education Board, and AGILE project staff.

Share