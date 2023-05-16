Out Of Over 600,000 KEDCO Customers Only 260,000 Pay Monthly Bills – ANED

The need for a strong pragmatic partnership between consumers and Distribution Companies of Nigeria, Disco, has been identified as the major means by which Power sector development could be achieved.

This is even as the Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO, cried out that out of their over 600,000 Customer’s only 260,000 settled their monthly bills, living the company in the imbroglio between them and the TCN.

Speaking during the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distribution, ANED, Macarthur Foundation Project workshop on Electricity Distribution problems, in Kano, Tuesday, the ANED Executive Director, Barrister Sunday Oduntan, said every citizen is responsible for the Nation’s continued lack of adequate Power supply.

Barrister Sunday Oduntan explained that no doubt every Nigeria Citizen is guilty of Corruption more specifically in the power sector, but non the less something could be done to arrest the situation.

“I think the critical roles Nigerians should play in ensuring the curtailment of Corruption more specifically in the Power sector is by cooperating adequately with the Disco’s, to know what they are doing, problems, and areas of enhancement”.

He said the problems of Disco’s Staff asking outrightly for bribes in the names of meter billings and or faulty equipment, while the Customers are always readily available to offer the Money tells you that Nigeria has a long way to go in the menace of power Sector bribery and Corruption.

ANED also identified some topical issues that bothered Power sector development in Nigeria that includes Over-estimation of Bills, lack of transparency around Customer banding implementation, metering illegal purchase of meters from unaccredited sources, and Enumeration and identification of distribution operatives, billing new tenant’s outstanding debts and electricity theft and Customer Unfair Business Practices.

Barrister Sunday Oduntan added other challenges that include the Complaint Redress System, the issue of confidentiality, Meter bypass, and illegal Connection.

Dr Kole Shattima of the Macarthur Foundation, the only way to fight Corruption is by doing things that touch on the lives of the Citizens a reasons why their Foundation came up with the Workshop to tackle Power sector development problems.

He added that the push for 5000 Mega Watts for 200 million Nigerians is enough because still the problem would persist and Citizens would continue to be in the lack of energy supply menace.