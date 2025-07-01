Out-Of-Favour Chukwueze Linked With Move To Besiktas

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, may be on his way out of AC Milan, with Turkish club Besiktas showing strong interest in signing him this summer.

Besiktas, who finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig, are rebuilding after a poor season. They had tried to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel, but talks failed, and have now turned to Chukwueze.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time at Milan and is reportedly surplus to requirements. The Italian club is open to selling him, and his market value of around €10 million is within Besiktas’ budget.

Chukwueze has also been linked with Fulham, though no formal offer has been made. While a move to Turkey could offer more playing time, some believe it might be a step down in his career. His future remains uncertain, but a transfer from Milan looks likely this summer.