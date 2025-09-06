Our Warped Reward System!

In the 1980s a popular Nigerian-based soft drink company in its quest to upstage its long-time international rival came up with a catchy slogan: “The difference is clear!”

Of course, it was an instant hit with millions of Nigerians, with many still uttering it in their everyday conversations across the land.

However, although the phrase was part of the ‘war’ between two of the world’s premier soft drink brands both of which are, incidentally, American, it highlights the warped way we reward success in Nigeria.

Last week two incidents showed the very good and bad in the way we reward achievements in this country.

On Thursday, the Federal Government in its wisdom decided to give the winner of the TeenEagle global finals competition, Nafisah Abdullahi, N200, 000.

At a special recognition ceremony in Abuja, Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, alongside Minister of State for Education, Prof Suiwaba Ahmad, celebrated Nafisa’s remarkable feat and other students who excelled during the competition.

They described her as “a beacon of excellence and inspiration to Nigerian youths.”

Representing Nigeria through the Nigerian Tulip International College, Nafisa outshone more than 20,000 participants from 69 countries, including native English-speaking nations, to clinch the world title.

TeenEagle competition is an internationally acclaimed contest that evaluates students’ proficiency in English Language, critical thinking, and communication skills.

Speaking at the event, Alausa said the Federal Government was laying the groundwork for stronger foundational education to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

He stressed that President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated a strong commitment to human capital development through increased investment in education, health, and social protection.

“You are the future of Nigeria and you have made us proud. For the first time in the history of our nation, we have one of the highest budgetary allocations to education.

“Each time we approach the President for support in the sector, his response has been a resounding ‘yes,’ because he believes in you, the children of Nigeria,” the minister said.

Unfortunately, the optics just don’t add up because only a few weeks earlier the same government rolled out the red carpet to honour another set of Nigerians who had done the nation proud at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco – the Super Falcons.

For being crowned African champions for a record extending 10th time, barely 24 hours after beating Morocco in the final, the team was flown directly to Abuja where they were hosted by President Bola Tinubu, his wife, Remi; Vice President Kashim Shettima, his wife, Nana, and other top government bigwigs.

The President was to then stun many (including this writer) when he announced a $100, 000 cash prize, to each player, including three-bedroom apartments and national honours of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

A week after the Falcons’ windfall, the government rolled out another red carpet for D’Tigress, the nation’s female basketball team, after they beat Mali 78-64 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to secure their fifth consecutive and seventh overall AfroBasket title.

This time, represented by Shettima, the government replicated the rewards it gave the Falcons to the basketballers.

Naturally, such ostentatious rewards elicited mixed reactions with retired military and police personnel criticising the gift, describing it as extravagant.

Critics called the gift a misplaced priority in light of the “poor welfare and neglect” of military veterans who risked their lives for the country.

Specifically, retired police officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme expressed frustration over what they described as the government’s preferential treatment of sports figures, particularly female footballers, while those who spent their lives securing the country are left to suffer in retirement.

As I said earlier, the difference is crystal clear and shows where priorities lie when it comes to choosing between sports and education.

Sadly, it is clear that government sees the mass appeal of sports as a better avenue to tap into over education, which in my view is wrong because why sports is a good form of entertainment and often soothes frayed nerves, education is more important in the overall scheme of things when it comes to the development of a nation – especially one like ours which is battling to fulfill its undoubted potentials.

Although sports is dear to me; in fact, that is where I kicked off my journalism career decades ago, I must state dispassionately that it has to take a back seat if one is to choose between it and education.

For me, it’s clearly a misplaced priority on the part of the government to have given the sports ladies so much and another who also brought honour to the nation on an undoubtedly bigger stage, the world, a paltry N200, 000.

It’s surprising that the government did not even deem it fit to mitigate the anomaly by giving her a scholarship in addition to perhaps giving her other tools to aid her educational development.

However, on a more positive note, another development that took place 422 kilometres away from Abuja in Enugu clearly shows that unlike their government, the average Nigerian appreciates people who do well as was the case of the HND final year students of Business Administration and Management of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.

For Dr Chukwuemeka Ejim, August 19, 2025, is a day that will live long with the Deputy Rector of the IMT: his students treated him to a surprise birthday treat that brought tears to his eyes.

Unlike unpleasant stories that often come out of tertiary institutions in Nigeria highlighting the frosty ties between lecturers and their students, Ejim became an icon of hope on a day he turned 52. And it was a pleasant surprise coup executed right inside the classroom as virtually everyone in the class had a present to give him.

The lesson in that gesture is that good begets good. Those who know Ejim attest to the fact that he does not believe in sex for marks. The Deputy Rector does not tax students before marking their scripts – his is an example of what professionalism should be.

The onus is thus on the Federal Government to borrow a leaf from the students of IMT and honour Ejim. This will encourage other unsung heroes in our institutions of higher learning. Focus should not only be on the bad and ugly, good deeds should be celebrated.

It will consequently be an opportunity for the Federal Government to use such to atone for its mishandling of the Nafisah Abdullahi reward saga!