Our Wage Bill Has Shot Up To N12bn – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has disclosed that the wage bill of the state has shot up to N12 billion naira as a result of about five thousand political appointees he has.

On the clamour for appointment, Governor Diri therefore pleaded with those he said worked for them to be patient, maintaining that the wage bill got to that level because of the recent minimum wage increase.

Speaking on Monday at Toro-Orua during his Yuletide visit to the country home of the former governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, he urged politicians in the state to eschew bitterness and divisive tendencies.

In a statement by Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the governor decried the level of rumour-mongering in the state, noting that the visit would again put to rest speculations about a rift between him and Dickson, whom he described as his boss.

Diri recalled how Dickson was instrumental to his emergence as governor and pledged to continue to work with him to develop the state.

He stressed that as sitting governor, he was not perfect and that both of them had come a long way and would sort out differences whenever they arose.

The statement reads: “For those who worked for us, please exercise patience. Our appointments have gone above 5,000. Our wage bill exposure is in the realm of N12 billion.

“In the state’s political turf, there is too much bitterness and I believe this visit will reduce that.

“Anybody interested in political office should eschew bitterness. It is God that gives power but He uses men. As we all witnessed in this state, God used the immediate past governor to ensure that we took over from him.

“As governor, my decisions can never be perfect and might sometimes offend people, including you sir. But if you call me, I can explain and give you the other side of it. Sometimes, the government even reverses its decisions when you know that what you have done is wrong.

“We remain one. Politics will come and go, but we will remain in this place. So, let us show brotherliness and love for each other not only by mouth but by our actions.”

Diri appreciated the people of Bayelsa West senatorial district for their massive support that ensured he and his deputy were re-elected in the November 2023 governorship election, saying it was the first time he was meeting with a large gathering of leaders from the district after the poll.

Earlier, Senator Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, also stated that efforts by mischief makers to cause rancour between him and Diri had failed.

He promised to work with the governor in the interest of the state and its development.

He stated: “Initiating this visit, which he has done for some time, underscores the personal relationship and the relationship between our people and families. We express our gratitude to him and his wife.

“We believe that this will dispel most of the negativities and allow us to continue without distractions. On our part, there is no problem. Our duty is to support him.”

