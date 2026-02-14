Our Valentine Gift To Nigerians Should Be Credible Elections – Obi

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, has said the only Valentine’s gift suitable for Nigerians is free and fair elections.

Obi, who made this remark in his Valentine’s message on X on Saturday, February 14, enjoined citizens to celebrate with responsibility.

“St. Valentine reminds us that love is not just emotion; it is sacrifice, discipline, and commitment to what is right — honesty, compassion, respect, and devotion to the common good,” he stated.

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party called on Nigerians to renew their love for one another and for the nation.

“Like a living being, a country flourishes when nurtured with care and dedication.

“Loving Nigeria means promoting fair elections, rejecting vices like corruption, greed, division, and mediocrity, and supporting only those with capacity, commitment, and character,” Obi added.

He advocated for true patriotism, which he explains to be “pointing out faults and proposing solutions, while promoting human and developmental values — justice, competence, transparency, and investment in education and healthcare.

“Where corruption destroys opportunity, integrity restores it; where division breeds conflict, unity fosters progress.”

Obi calls for love that strengthens families, communities, and the country.

“A new Nigeria is possible when love becomes action,” he said.