Our Unique Values Set Our Brand Apart –Okuneye

Ayokunle Okuneye is synonymous with innovation and excellence in the entertainment industry. The CEO of Mediatank Entertainment, he has successfully hosted four editions of ‘Grill Fest Gidi’.

In this exclusive interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Okuneye shares his journey in the entertainment industry, the inspiration behind ‘Grill Fest Gidi-Owambe The Outdoor Edition 2024’ , and his vision for Mediatank

A Journey into the Entertainment Industry

Ayokunle’s journey into the entertainment industry began several years ago as an up and coming artist with the stage name “Project SirAy” (PSA) which has given him an edge to become a record label owner, event and entertainment management company. He has been fortunate to have worked with some of the biggest names in the industry.

“The idea for Grill Fest Gidi-Owambe The Outdoor Edition 2024 came about as a way to create a unique and exciting experience that combines music, food, and culture,” he reveals.

What to Expect from Grill Fest GidiOwambe

The Outdoor Edition 2024 Attendees can expect an unforgettable experience that showcases the best of Nigerian music, food, and culture. With an exciting lineup of performances, including some of the biggest names in the industry, delicious food options, and games and activities for all ages, Grill Fest Gidi- Owambe The Outdoor Edition 2024 is set to be an event to remember.

Aligning with the Vision of Mediatank Entertainment

At Mediatank Entertainment, the vision is to create innovative and exciting experiences that bring people together and showcase the best of Nigerian talent. Grill Fest Gidi- Owambe The Outdoor Edition 2024 is a perfect example of this vision in action.

What Sets Grill Fest Owambe Edition 2024 Apart

What sets ‘Grill Fest Gidi- Owambe The Outdoor Edition 2024 apart is its unique blend of music, food, and culture. By creating an immersive experience that celebrates the best of Nigerian culture, Mediatank Entertainment is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of entertainment.

Promoting Nigerian Culture and Entertainment Events like ‘Grill Fest Gidi -Owambe

The Outdoor Edition 2024 play a crucial role in promoting Nigerian culture and entertainment. By providing a platform for showcasing our rich cultural heritage, as well as the talents of our musicians, dancers, and other performers, Mediatank Entertainment is helping to promote Nigerian culture and entertainment to a wider audience with music, culture and owambe vibes.

Advice for Up-and-Coming Event Organizers and Promoters

Ayokunle’s advice to up-and-coming event organizers and promoters is to always strive for excellence and to never be afraid to take risks. With the right vision and dedication, anything is possible in the world of entertainment.

The Impact of Grill Fest Owambe Edition 2024 ‘Grill Fest Gidi -Owambe

The Outdoor Edition 2024 is expected to have a significant impact on the entertainment industry in Nigeria. By providing a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talents, the event is helping to promote new and exciting music, as well as provide opportunities for artists to connect with industry professionals.

What’s Next for Mediatank Entertainment?

With ‘Grill Fest Gidi- Owambe The Outdoor Edition 2024 just around the corner, Ayokunle and his team at Mediatank Entertainment are already looking to the future.

With plans to expand the event to other cities in Nigeria, as well as explore new and exciting concepts, the future looks bright for Mediatank Entertainment.

