Our union ordained in heaven, say David, Chigozie Achudume

Pastor David Lawrence Achudume, son of Apostle Lawrence Achudume, the General Overseer of Victory Life Bible Church, and his beloved, Precious Chigozie have said their union was made in heaven.

Speaking after tying the knots at the headquarters of the church in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the weekend, Pastor David said the journey to marriage began with a divine revelation.

“From the first time I met her, I knew she was the one. God told me she was the one, and I was blessed to find that she possessed all the qualities I admired – confidence, a beautiful voice, and stunning beauty. However, it was her heart of gold and lovable nature that truly captured his heart.

Mrs. Precious Achudume echoed similar sentiments, expressing her certainty about her choice. “I personally received words from God that he was the one. I also received confirmations from my spiritual parents and family, and I’m convinced that I made the right decision.” She described Pastor David as kind, loving, and a fine man who loves God, highlighting the qualities that drew her to him.

Fathers of faith in attendance include the President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop, Francis Wale Oke and wife, Wife of the General Superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministry, Mrs Abiola Omobude, Bishop of the African Church, Solution Camp, Abeokuta, Jeremiah Okunlola ,the wife of the founder of the Agape Christian Ministries, Mrs Funke Felix- Adejumo, the man of God in charge of Treasure House of God, Abeokuta, Pastor Adeseye Senfuye, Pastor Femi Emmanuel of the Living Spring International.

