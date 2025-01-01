Our Transformative Journey For Future Generation, Tinubu Tells NASS Leadership

Share

President Bola Tinubu told the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) that his transformative journey with his policies was for future generations in the country.

This came as he acknowledged the support of the lawmakers in the last 19 months expressing his determination to take the country to the Promised Land.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President said this Wednesday while receiving Vice President Kashim Shettima, the leadership of the National Assembly, and former principal officers of the National Assembly at his Oyinkan Abayomi Drive residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The New Year homage, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, preceded a similar visit by members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

“Nigerians are the heart of everything we are doing. We have come to serve. You have made my day by coming on this visit. Happy New Year. May God bless you and our country and give our nation more prosperity.

“The transformative journey we have embarked upon is for all of us. It is for our tomorrow. It is for the future generation. Your commitment will yield that fruit for the babies yet unborn.

“Your commitment to value addition and bringing about the spirit of can do and must do is for all of us together.

“It is for us to build a nation. We have confidence and competence. The enslavers want us to be anything but enslaved people, but we say no. We are determined, we are capable, and we are resolute, and we will be there. We will take Nigeria to that Promised Land with you,” the President said.

Acknowledging the encouragement from the lawmakers, the President pledged to work harder, embrace intellectual inquisitiveness, and make courageous decisions for national development

“We have a saying in Yoruba that it is only a courageous dog that will capture the animal in the bush,” he added.

The Senate President commended the President for his courage and commitment to reform and assured him that the National Assembly was firmly behind his administration.

“On this journey of restoration, transformation and rebuilding the nation, you are not alone. The National Assembly is with you and will stand by you,” he said.

Akpabio highlighted the positive economic outlook under the Tinubu administration, citing achievements such as oversubscription of Nigeria’s Eurobond, improvements in ease of doing business, and growing foreign investor confidence.

“We salute our men in uniform and commend you for your bold reforms. Investors remain interested in Nigeria because of your leadership, and we will continue to smile as the benefits materialise,” he added.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas commended the President for his respect and support of the National Assembly.

He said many key figures in the administration, including the President, Vice President, Wife of the President, Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and several ministers, were all former members of the National Assembly

”The National Assembly should consider itself lucky, and to God be the glory, Mr President, the National Assembly today is more united than ever.

”The National Assembly is more fulfilled than ever before because there is nothing we have ever knocked on your door to request for the National Assembly that you have not obliged.

”This is historic. This is commendable. We need to thank you for that. I also want to thank you for bringing more succour to the poor

”Nigerians had more challenges at the beginning of 2023, but as the year ended, more food and prosperity started pouring in. We believe 2025 will be the ultimate year where every Nigerian will be proud of this administration, ” he said.

