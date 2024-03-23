Our Technical Decision Helped In Relays – Onikeku

The quartet of Esther Joseph Patience Okon-George, Brittany Ogunmokun and Ogunmakinju finished the race in 3:27.29 ahead of Zambia who finished second in a new Zambia National Re- cord of 3:31.85 and Botswana in third position with time of 3:33.44. The men’s 4x400m relay team had to settled for the bronze medal behind Zambia and Botswana.

In other events competed for on the final day, Oyesade Olatoye won silver in the women’s Shot Put while Olayinka Olajide and Consider Ekanem won silver and bronze medal respectively in 200m for women and men. Nigeria ended the athletics event with 11 gold, six silver and four bronze medals ahead of Ethiopia and South Africa in second and third position respectively “The qualifiers for the relays will take place in the Bahamas from May 4 to 5.

The athletes that are in America, it’s just two hours to the Bahamas and we believe that we will be able to get their release for five days from their schools and join them with the best home-based to have a formidable team. “We made a decision by appealing to some of our athletes not to take part in their usual flat race so as to be fresh for the relay. “While some agreed, some didn’t but we didn’t force it on any of them, we appealed to them and those that agreed really put in their best and the result is what we are celebrating now.”