Our Target Is to Win AFCON In Cote D’Ivoire –Osimhen

Africa Footballer of the Year award winner, Victor Osimhen, has said the Super Eagles’ target going to the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire is for the team to win the ultimate prize. The Napoli of Italy forward during the team’s dinner in Abu Dhabi, the Super Eagles’ camp, where he was honoured by his teammates after winning the award as the best player on the continent, said they are going to do well.

“The most important thing now for us is to go to Ivory Coast and win the trophy,” he said. “I believe in this group, and we have a bunch of talented players to execute the job, fingers crossed, and we are going to do so well.” Nigeria would be seeking their fourth title after winning it in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

The Super Eagles are in Group A alongside host, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau. The Jose Peseiro side will begin their quest for the title with a game against Equatorial Guinea on January 14 before confronting the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire on January 18, before a final group phase clash with the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau on January 22.

Their first two matches will hold at the brand-new Stade Alassane Ouattara, while the date with the Wild Dogs will be at the Stade Houphouet-Boigny – where the Eagles tackled Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions in the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations.