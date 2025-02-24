Share

The National Assembly Members suspended by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in Kano State have described the move as not only a contempt of Court but unfounded and misguided.

Speaking on behalf of others, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, the member representing Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure Federal Constituency, said, “Our purported suspension is nothing but laughable and a contempt of Court.

“We have never aligned to their faction who have changed the party’s logo, rather we belong to the original NNPP with Fruits logo.”

He noted, “Since they changed the party’s logo, we have not been with them. We are in the NNPP with the fruit and basket logo, while they are with the book logo. We also have a court judgment that dismissed their claims,” Rurum stated.

He accused the Kano NNPP leadership of defying legal rulings, stating, “What they did is a contempt of court. They are not legitimate party leaders.

“After our victory, they took us to an Abia High Court, and even this week, we were in court again. They are deceiving Nigerians.”

Rurum also linked the suspension to the recent wedding ceremony of Senator Kawu Sumaila’s daughter, which he said was attended by prominent Nigerians.

He alleged that the party’s leadership, including its national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was invited but chose not to attend.

“The real issue disturbing them, which shouldn’t even be politicized, is the wedding of Senator Kawu Sumaila’s daughter.

“Honourable Nigerians were in attendance, and all of them, including Kwankwaso, were invited, but they refused to show up,” he said.

Rurum dismissed the suspension as meaningless, stating that his faction operates independently.

“Everybody in this country knows we are on two different lanes. They have only suspended themselves because we are not with them,” he declared.

