‘Our Strategy, Governance, People Driving Growth At Seplat Energy’

Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy company, Seplat Energy Plc, has attributed its exponential growth over the years to well thought through strategies, strong governance practice and dedicated people, stressing that the quest to develop Nigeria and the support from the Nigerian government remains very cardinal.

The Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy, Mr. Roger Brown, said this while speaking on a panel session at the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja dubbed ‘Transformative Deals and Nigeria’s Upstream Future’.

Brown said the opportunities in Nigeria were very vast, especially sub-surface opportunities, and Seplat Energy remained committed to harnessing these opportunities and driving transformation in Nigeria.

“With these asset acquisitions coming through, it is a new dawn for Nigeria and the Nigerian people. It is an opportunity to develop and transform Nigeria; and the Seplat Energy Group will be a very dominant player in this space,” Brown said.

“We have the right strategies, people and a very strong corporate governance stance; and Seplat Energy is already collaborating and aligning with relevant stakeholders,” he added.

With the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited – renamed Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU), Seplat Energy is now one of the largest oil and gas producers in Nigeria, and as a partner to government, the company is aligned with its drive to increase oil and gas production in the national interest.

