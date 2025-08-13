Our State, Our Future, Our Responsibility: Celebrating Charles Soludo @ 65

As Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo marks a significant milestone – his 65th birthday – the people of Anambra State have ample reason to celebrate this unwavering leader guiding the delicate ship of the state in a stormy time. His leadership has been a beacon of hope, showcasing a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people he serves.

Under his administration, governance has transcended mere rhetoric, yielding tangible benefits that have positively impacted the lives of Anambra residents. He has demonstrated that he is not the problem but the solution.

One of the hallmarks of Governor Soludo’s tenure has been his commitment to improving the welfare of the people. Initiatives such as the free antenatal and delivery care programme have been a game-changer for expectant mothers, ensuring they receive quality healthcare without financial burdens.

This forward-thinking approach has undoubtedly contributed to the well-being of families and the broader community. Under his watch the state won two health care awards and a total of $1.2 million in prize money at the National Primary Health Care leadership.

The state was recognised as the best in the South East and the overall best in Nigeria. The governor’s dedication to education is another testament to his vision for Anambra’s future. By providing free education, he has empowered countless children, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed

This initiative not only benefits individual students but also lays the foundation for the state’s long-term prosperity. At the start of his administration, he ended the era of schools without teachers by employing over 8, 000 school teachers distributed across primary and secondary schools in the state. This investment in education is already paying off and gaining national and international recognition with the state carting away three awards at the National Debate Competition.

Anambra Teachers won the President’s Teachers ‘ Schools Excellence Award for their outstanding contributions to education. Two Schools from the state won first and second positions in the 2024 Wole Soyinka Essay and Spoken Word Competition, demonstrating literary excellence and securing a spot among over 1000 participants from 20 states.

Anambra also won the first position in the national entrepreneurship award. It also won the National Debate Championship award, amongst others Furthermore, Governor Soludo’s administration has prioritised the dignity of senior citizens by ensuring prompt payment of pensions.

This thoughtful gesture acknowledges the invaluable contributions of Anambra’s elderly population, providing them with financial security and peace of mind. The tax relief offered to blue-collar workers, artisans, and drivers is yet another example of the governor’s empathetic leadership.

By easing the financial burden on those who need it most, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of the economic realities faced by ordinary families. The people of Anambra have aptly described Governor Soludo as “Oluatuegwu” – a title that reflects his tireless work ethic and unwavering dedication to transforming the state.

This title, deeply rooted in Igbo values, speaks to the governor’s industriousness and commitment to serving the people. I was happy to be present when the Anambra Central Zone conferred this title on him, following the footsteps of the traditional rulers of Anambra North. As we celebrate Governor Soludo’s 65th birthday, we honour not just a leader but an unwavering leader who has consistently put the needs of others before his own.

His legacy serves as a powerful reminder that effective governance is built on a foundation of compassion, responsibility, and a genuine commitment to serving the public. Governor Soludo’s leadership style is characterised by empathy and a willingness to listen. He has demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the people of Anambra and has worked tirelessly to address them.

His administration’s initiatives have been designed to benefit the most vulnerable members of society, including the poor, the elderly, and children. The governor’s commitment to improving the lives of Anambra residents is evident in the various programmes he has implemented. From healthcare and education to economic empowerment and infrastructure development, his administration has worked to create a better future for the people.

Governor Soludo’s vision for Anambra’s future is one of prosperity and growth. He has demonstrated a deep understanding of the state’s potential and has worked to unlock it. His administration’s initiatives have been designed to promote economic development, improve infrastructure, and enhance the quality of life for the people.

The governor’s leadership style is characterised by strategic thinking and a willingness to take bold decisions. He has demonstrated a deep understanding of the complexities of governance and has worked to build a team of dedicated professionals who share his vision for the state. Governor Soludo’s commitment to serving the people of Anambra is evident in his leadership style.

He has demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs of the people and has worked tirelessly to address them. His administration’s initiatives have been designed to benefit the most vulnerable members of society, including the poor, the elderly, and children.

The governor’s legacy serves as a powerful reminder that effective governance is built on a foundation of compassion, responsibility, and a genuine commitment to serving the public. As he celebrates his 65th birthday, we honour not just a leader but a servant-leader who has consistently put the needs of others before his own.

As Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo celebrates his 65th birthday, the people of Anambra State have ample reason to celebrate and wish him many more years of good health, happiness, and continued service to the people of Anambra State.

May I also seize the opportunity of this celebration to salute fellow citizens, and believers in the greatness of Anambra State — a land of talent, pride, and resilience. I urge you to stay focused and not be distracted by voices whose only goal is to bring confusion and division.