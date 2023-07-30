Our Security Strategies Working In Anambra, Says CP Adeoye

Shortly after the new Police Commissioner Aderemi Adeoye, took over at the Anambra State Command, he recorded a major success in the security of lives and property. He speaks with OKEY MADUFORO on this and his plans to ensure a safe state

We saw some corpses inside the truck and some vehicles at the Command. What exactly happened?

I have been in Anambra for 10 years before I went on transfer and have now returned to the state as Commissioner of Police and it is not a surprise about what happened. This is in line with the mandate given to us all the Police Commissioners in the states and we are supposed to make a difference in the security architectures. We had to introduce new strategies and improve on the existing ones and get the desired results and we are grateful for the cooperation of the people of Anambra State which has yield handsome dividends.

What is before you are arms and ammunition recovered and what is behind you are three SUV vehicles recovered and two kidnappers shot dead, is the outcome of the unique partnership between the people and the law enforcement agencies and weapon recovery achievements happened within only 24 hours. On July 11, by 8:30 pm the joint security operatives attached to Forwarding Operating Base (FOB), while on patrol around UgaEzinifite Expressway in an attempt to stop two vehicles that drove suspiciously, an ash Highlander jeep and a white Lexus 305.

The occupants started shooting sporadically to escape police screening, but the joint forces engaged the armed hoodlums, neutralised two of the gang members and recover one of the operational vehicles, two automatic pump action guns, eleven live cartridges, and a bag containing one walkie-talkie, one cell phone incriminating items, while others escape the scene with other vehicles. Meanwhile, in an intense chase by the joint forces, the deadly gang abandoned the white Lexus 305 jeep and took to their heels.

Further Information shows evidence of blood stains on all the vehicles as they have escaped with bullet wounds. The command wants to use this opportunity to call on operators of public and police station In a related development in the late hours of the same day, Police collaborating with Anambra State Vigilantes at Ichida Bus Stop along the Ichida -Igboukwu Expressway, rescued a kidnap victim neutralised two members of the notorious gang, recovered One AK-47 rifle, two pump action guns, two AK-47 magazines 32 live ammunition, one highlander jeep belonging to the victim.

Preliminary information reveals the deadly gang of eight operating with two vehicles, a Grey Highlander jeep and a white Lexus 350, abducted the victim in her Ash Highlander jeep. The investigation is to track the remaining gang members.

As it stands now, what are your plans for security in the state because they say the criminals come from neighboring states?

We are not in the habit of telling criminals to relocate to other states. We will not create problems for other states or our neighbors. So they should not relocate because we have what it takes to deal with them and we will deal with them squarely unless they turn a new leaf.

We commend the state government for its initiative of n creating social avenue for people to turn away from crime by encouraging vocational training and taking the youths off the streets and getting them employed gainfully. This we commend and support the state government because we have no delight in people ending their lives but if that is what it takes to protect the people of Anambra state we will not stop at any obstacle to achieve it.

The mandate given to us by the IGP must be put to use and that is to secure the people of Anambra State to the best of our ability and also ensure that their lives have value, and that nobody takes their fundamental human rights to life. That is the basis of our existence and we are determined to fulfill this constitutional role.

We call on the traditional rulers and community leaders and you the extreme members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm to carry the message forward that crime doesn’t pay and for Anambra to be great, all hands must be on deck. We the security operatives are working with sister security agencies in the state and the vigilante groups and we will do our best to reduce crime to its barest minimum.

We also rescued a woman that was kidnapped at Abatete and she was rescued unhurt so we took her the hospital recently and she was given medical attention to and now she is hale and hearty.

At Arroma junction we had cases of police harassment and extortion from the B Division and people no longer feel safe?

Thank you for that information and I want to announce to you that we have dealt with the situation and as I speak the Divisional Police Officer has been removed and another senior police officer has been posted to that Division within 24 hours of getting this information. In fact, we are trying to encourage night life in the state because it is a sign of return to normalcy.

We will not condone a situation where our men go to beer parlours and restaurants to arrest and intimidate innocent people. It is unimaginable that someone whose minimum wage is less than N20,000.00 a policeman asks him to pay N20,000.00 as bail . However, we are investigating the matter and the allegations in that issue but we will not condone such actions by our men.

We will descend hard on any officer found to be involved in such acts and if at the end of investigation we find that the allegation is true further actions would be taken. I assure Anambra people that no innocent person would be harassed by the police.

I had a conference with the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers today and I made it clear what I told you today. I told them to go back and lecture their men from the most senior to the lowest rank because we don’t want to hear excuses just as we are going to reward gallant officers and men of the Command.

Onitsha people and store owners are being robbed daily from shop to shop. What are your men doing in this regard?

As a journalist you have not only ears to the ground but you are also on ground. We have received reports on that and we urge those storeowners to meet and form a group and get us involved so that we post men in plain clothes to those streets and we shall make provisions for phone lines so that we can be contacted easily.

Then they can collectively engage the local vigilante groups which is less costly than one person doing it alone and when that is done you will surely come back here to tell me that it all over. Those boys live around and they cash in on any little opportunity to rob people in the area but I can assure you that they would face the wrath of the law.

Recently there was a meeting of the South- East governors on the issue of insecurity in the area. What are the respective Police Commissioners doing in that regard?

Yes, we commend the South-East governors for taking that step and we are in support of what they are doing. On our part when it comes to trans-border operations the respective commands enjoy the synergy of creating contacts.

If they run to the next state we inform our sister Command and they take it from there and you know that a piece of yam don’t need to be told that it has entered the mortar because it will feel it and those criminals would certainly feel it as there is no hiding place for them . With what the governors have done and with our complementary roles are security operatives the South-East would certainly be hot for these criminals.

What can be done to this issue of Sit At Home order in the area?

It is a complex issue because you cannot tell someone to come out of his house against the sit at home order. That would be infringing on their fundamental human rights. Again, there is this issue of passion in the Sit- At-Home order because of the issue of Biafra and some people have taken it as a holiday and instead of working for five days in a week they chose to work for four days and you cannot stop them.

Our interest is to ensure peace and security and ensure that law abiding citizens are protected. When that is challenged by the Sit At Home order we can come in and do the needful within the ambit of the law because the law is no respecter of persons.