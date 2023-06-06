Our school with 350 students has only 3 teachers, Bauchi community laments

The Gabchyari Community in Darazo Local Govern- ment Area of Bauchi State, has said that the only Primary and Junior Secondary School (JSS), in the community with a student population of 350, has only three teachers. This was disclosed by some members of the community in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria in Gabchyari yesterday. They said that the situation has contributed to the high number of out-of-school children in the area and appealed to the Bauchi State Government to deploy more teachers to the school to save the situation. One of the communitymembers, Malam Isa Ibrahim, said that the dearth of teachers in the school had also discouraged many parents from sending their chil- dren to school. “We want the government to help us get more teachers here, teachers are very important and needed in this school,” he added. Similarly, Yahaya Adamu, an- other resident, called on the state government to renovate the school, to make the environment condu- cive for teaching and learning. He disclosed that out of the three blocks of six classrooms in the school, only two are in good condition. Mr Adamu added that the lack of potable water in the community had contributed to the nonchalance of the students and parents to learning. “It is very hard for the students to get water before they go to school, they spend most of the time search- ing for water during school hours.