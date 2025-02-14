Our Safety, Freedom Under Threat, Oyo Kingmakers Write Federal High Court

Share

The Kingmakers and members of the Oyomesi-in-council have written to the Federal High Court over what they described as the unlawful attempt to arrest them by law enforcement officials acting under the direction of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Recall that last month, the Kingmakers dragged the Governor to court over the unlawful use of the Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency to harass and intimidate them, including through threat of arrests.

In their suit, they urged the court to help protect their fundamental human right and put an end to the Governor’s witch hunt.

In a letter to the court through their legal counsel, Kunle Sobaloju SAN, three of the Kingmakers, Yusuf Akinade, Basorun of Oyo; Wakeel Akindele, Lagunna of Oyo, and Hamzat Yusuf, Akinniku of Oyo, expressed surprise that while their suit is still pending, law enforcement officials disregarded it and made attempt to arrest them on Thursday.

“On the 13th of February, 2025, the respondents’ agents and policemen in mufti bombarded Oyo town in Oyo State vehicle with registration number 01A-289 OY to effect the arrest of our clients in utter disregard of the pending application before this court.

“When they did not meet them at home, they laid siege to

their premises till 12 am, clearly demonstrating their intent to arrest, detain, intimidate, harass and persecute them. A picture of the bus is attached herewith. It is trite law that when parties have submitted their dispute to court, none of the parties

allowed to take the law into his hands,” the letter read.

“The essence of this letter is to call the attention of the court to the ongoing threat of arrest, unlawful detention, and unlawful prosecution of our clients by the aforementioned agencies.

“We consider this continued harassment and intimidation a flagrant disregard for the authority of this Honourable Court and a serious interference with the due process of law.

“The timing of these actions, immediately following the service of court documents, raises serious concerns about their motivation and appears to be a deliberate attempt to undermine the proceedings before this Court,” their lawyer added.

