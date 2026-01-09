Dr. Abraham Oludolapo Ayodeji, Assistant Director (Mobilisation) at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), is leading a reform that is redefining safety and professional conduct within the organisation. Overseeing mobilisation across 400 Corps-Producing Institutions nationwide, he conceptualised and implemented a comprehensive policy against sexual harassment for both staff and corps members.

In this interview with Deborah Ocheni, Dr. Ayodeji reflects on the challenges, partnerships, and tangible impact of the initiative, illustrating how dedicated public servants can turn vision into action and strengthen governance from within.

Congratulations on the successful rollout of your reform initiative at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Could you briefly tell us about your current role and the kind of work you lead within the public service?

I currently serve at the NYSC Headquarters, where I lead a dedicated team of nine officers responsible for managing mobilisation matters across the country.

In this role, my team and I serve as the primary liaison between the NYSC and approximately 400 Corps-Producing Institutions (CPIs), including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, ensuring seamless coordination for the annual mobilisation of graduates.

Though the assignment is both demanding and complex, it offers the unique opportunity to shape the professional journey of thousands of young Nigerians each year.

Through a combination of strategic planning, innovative processes, and collaborative teamwork, my team ensures that all eligible Nigerian graduates are successfully mobilised to participate in the mandatory one-year national service programme.

Your reform initiative at the NYSC has drawn notable attention for its impact. What is the name of the project, and what specific challenge were you aiming to address?

I observed a critical policy gap that affected the safety and conduct of both staff members and corps members within the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

To address this, I initiated a project titled “Developing a Policy Document Against Sexual Harassment for the NYSC.”

The policy covers all staff and corps members participating in the mandatory one-year national service.

Before this initiative, the NYSC, which employs over 5,000 staff and mobilises roughly 400,000 graduates annually, had no formal guidelines or policy addressing sexual harassment.

This absence left both staff and corps members vulnerable and without clear mechanisms for reporting or prevention.

By developing this policy, we aimed to establish a structured framework to improve safety, guide professional conduct, and foster a more secure and respectful environment for all participants.

The initiative represents a key step in promoting accountability, protecting individuals, and embedding a culture of ethical behaviour across the organisation.

What key facts, figures, or measurable results best capture the success of the project so far?

Life is a journey, and so was this project. Today, one of our major achievements is the increased awareness of sexual harassment and the corresponding penalties within the NYSC family—staff, corps members, collaborating agencies, and corps employers. This has significantly helped foster a “safe space” in the workplace for all.

A training programme is also being planned for State Schedule Officers to better equip them for the responsibilities ahead.

Additionally, during the first week of orientation camp, sensitisation sessions are held for the entire camp community using the policy document.

Beyond data and metrics, is there a particular story , perhaps involving a corps member, a team, or a community that really illustrates the human impact of this reform?

Sexual harassment is a highly sensitive issue, particularly in our society where stigmatisation manifests in many ways. For this reason, I would rather not go into specific cases.

However, I can assure you that the intended impact is being realised, and we’ll continue to finetune the process one day at a time.

What major obstacles did you encounter along the way, and how did you and your team adapt to these challenges?

As I mentioned earlier, sexual harassment is a sensitive matter. When I began developing the policy, I encountered suspicion and trust issues. Some well-placed individuals felt threatened by the possibility that past misconduct could be exposed.

I had to assure them that the goal was not to dig into past events but to ensure that, going forward, we do the right thing. Funding was also a challenge and continues to limit full implementation.

Nonetheless, the policy document is available on the NYSC portal for public access.

Many promising initiatives struggle to endure. What steps have you taken to embed this reform in a way that ensures it remains effective and continues to deliver value long after the capstone project period?

After securing approval and adoption of the policy document, I knew that the work wouldn’t stop at writing the guidelines, it was crucial to ensure the reform stood the test of time.

To achieve this, I developed a detailed implementation strategy, which received endorsement from the then Director-General.

The strategy was designed to be actionable at every level of the NYSC, so that each department, unit, and individual involved clearly understood their roles and responsibilities.

The result is a reform that is self-sustaining and embedded within the NYSC’s operational framework.

It empowers staff to uphold the policy consistently and protects the welfare of corps members long after my direct involvement.

By laying out clear responsibilities, creating accountability, and fostering a culture of awareness and vigilance, the initiative ensures that the policy will continue to deliver tangible, lasting impact across the organisation.

What inspired you to conceptualise and launch this project?

I was privileged to be selected as part of Cohort 3 of the AIG Public Leaders Programme (PLP), facilitated by the Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University, and fully funded by the Aig-Imoukhu- ede Foundation.

By the end of the programme, we were required to design a reform project that tackled a real challenge within our institutions.

That was the moment the idea for this policy document started to form, first as a question, then as a concern, and eventually as a commitment to propose a practical solution. The lessons from the PLP were deeply motivating.

They encouraged me to look within the NYSC for exist- ing gaps and identify practical ways to improve the experience of both staff members and corps members. In many ways, my reform project was a direct outcome of the training.

Reform often thrives on collaboration. Were there ministries, state actors, private sector organisations, or civil society groups that you worked with during im- plementation? How crucial were these partnerships in bringing the project to life?

Developing the policy was an entirely new terrain for me, but I was fortunate to have people who guid- ed, encouraged, and supported me throughout the process.

After conceptualising the project, I consulted two friends with deep knowledge in the field: Modupeola Sahid-Adebambo (a fellow member of Cohort 3 of the AIG Public Leaders Programme) and Olatosimi Kolawole (who runs an NGO in this area).

Their insights helped set the project on the right path. I also had a dedicated team of NYSC staff who worked tirelessly with me.

The committee brought depth to the work and remained highly committed to its success. My directors at various times provided support, while the Director, Human Resource Management, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed, ensured we secured the necessary approvals.

The NYSC Management, led then by Brig. Gen. Y.D. Ahmed, graciously approved the project and implementation strategy. I equally enjoyed the support of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foun- dation staff, past and present.

I must specially acknowledge my dear wife, a psychologist and social worker, for lending her professional expertise.

The Courageous Cohort 3 also served as a strong support base with invaluable encouragement. The faculty of the Blavatnik School of Gov- ernment, Oxford University, is appreciated for delivering world-class, reformative education.

On a personal level, what does this project represent for you as a public leader? And looking ahead, how do you intend to expand or sustain the momentum that has now been created?

I feel immense joy and fulfilment knowing that, together with my team, we were able to develop this important policy document.

I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute my quota to national development, especially toward the well-being of the corps members who represent a significant segment of our youth population. One of my heartfelt desires is to see this policy domesticated across other MDAs.

I am pleased to share that the National Human Rights Commission recently constituted a committee to develop its own policy against sexual harassment.

The committee’s chairperson, having heard about my work, reached out, and I was privileged to guide the process. The document has now been completed, and the Commission has adopted its policy. I am optimistic that more such collaborations will emerge across the public service.

What would you like to say to fellow public servants, and to Nigerians in general about the role that targeted capacity building can play in strengthening governance and improving public service delivery?

Globally, the public service plays a pivotal role in good governance. The quality of a nation’s public service significantly determines its capacity to deliver development plans and programmes.

This highlights the need for a well-trained public sector workforce as a sine qua non for national development and effective governance.