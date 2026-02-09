Our Purported Social Media Account Fake – LP

The Labour Party (LP) on Monday announced that the X handle @NewsLp26689, purportedly belonging to it, is fake.

The party, in a press statement issued by Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the Interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, observed that the fake handle was created sometime in January 2026, “Shortly after the judgment of the Federal High Court that recognised Senator Nenadi Usman as the Interim National Chairman of the Labour Party.”

According to the statement, the only known Labour Party social accounts on Facebook and X are currently not in use.

“Consequently, the Labour Party currently does not operate any Facebook or X account for the dissemination of information to the public,” it added.

The party stated that all its official communications are conveyed strictly through duly approved press statements issued from the office of the Interim National Chairman.

“Should this mode of communication change, the public will be appropriately notified,” the Labour Party disclosed.

It warned the general public against any information emanating from the fake handle.

“The account is a parody and is not authorised by the leadership of the Labour Party,” the party added.