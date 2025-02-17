Our Primary Election Guidelines Wasn’t Forged – PDP

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked the report that its Primary Election Guidelines have been compromised by forgery, describing it as misleading. One Mike Iheanaetu had filed a petition before the police alleging that documents presented in legal proceedings that upheld Sunday Ude-Okoye as National Secretary were falsified.

He alleged that the forged documents lacked a date and signatures, stating that the original primary election guidelines were signed on February 17, 2022, by former National Chairman Dr. Iyochia Ayu and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu. Based on that petition Ude-Okoye and PDP National Vice Chairman (South East) Ali Odefa, were last Wednesday invited by the police in Abuja.

Ude-Okoye who spoke with New Telegraph on Sunday, denied involvement in any forgery.

He told this newspaper, “I am not involved in any forgery of document and I will not get involved in forgery of any document. I did not tell anybody to forge any document, and nobody forged any document for me.”

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said its “Primary Election Guidelines as approved by the party have not by any means whatsoever been compromised by forgery as being peddled in the said reports.”

