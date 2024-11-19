Our Political Parties Not Democratic Enough-Retired Colonel

Share

A retired Colonel in the Nigerian Army, Abdulwahab Ademola Lawal, has decried the absence of internal democracy within the country’s political parties, saying that most of them are dictatorial.

Lawal, who disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, opined that lack of democratic culture in parties is antithetical to democracy, while identifying the nation’s form of democracy as “hybrid with fusion of dictatorship”.

Describing democracy as the best option for Nigeria as it fosters inclusiveness, he cautioned Nigerian leaders from straying into dictatorship.

He said: “Democracy itself simply means inclusion, where whatever affects you, you must be consulted in the decision making, you must be carried along, not a system where decisions are imposed on people.

“Democracy goes even beyond government, even in your family, you can practice democracy. Because whatever decision you want to take, if you consult those who will be affected by it, that becomes democracy.

“But in our country I think our variant is more of hybridity, which means hybrid democracy. It is a democracy which in a way means that there is too much dictatorship in it.

“Our political parties should be managed in a democratic manner. But as it is today, even our political parties are not very democratic. They are dictatorial, and it is an aberration to democracy.”

