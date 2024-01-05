Our Political Class Should Cut Down Frivolous Expenditures –Nto

Dr Phillips Nto is a World Bank Consultant, university lecturer and a former Commissioner for Finance in Abia State. In this interview, he speaks on budgetary process in Nigeria and the recent off-cycle governorship elections, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Some critics say the 2024 budget is a budget of theory and hopelessness. What in your opinion, can be done to make it realistic and inspiring?

Doing a little analysis of the N28.7 trillion budget; it could be seen that the recurrent expenditure is N9.92 trillion, capital expenditure is N8.7 trillion, while debt servicing is N8.25 trillion. That cannot address economic growth that will alleviate poverty. A close look at the figures will show you that the budget handles more the ostentatious lifestyle and welfare as well as the comfort of the ruling class rather than the living conditions of the poor masses.

The debt servicing of N8.25 trillion as well as the deficit of N9.18 trillion will make me ask questions on the whereabouts of the money saved from the removal of fuel subsidy. For the budget to achieve the desired economic growth and address the welfare of the poor masses, more funds ought to be allocated to capital expenditure rather than recurrent expenditure. The percentage of capital expenditure should be more than recurrent. Even in the capital, more funds should be allocated to infrastructural development, education, agriculture, and health.

Let sectoral allocations have a direct bearing on the poor masses, especially activating economic activities and thus creating jobs for the unemployed youths. However, I still maintain that there shouldn’t be any room for deficit, which will give way to borrowing. If we put our acts together, there will be a lot of money to fund the budget rather than mortgaging the future of our future generation. Our political class should cut down frivolous expenditures that will not add value to governance.

Some offices and agencies are duplicated which should be reviewed. The budget can only inspire hope when all its intents and purposes are centred on the welfare of the poor masses who are suffering unimaginably. In many countries, when things are so tight for the poor masses, you see the political class sacrificing their comforts and remuneration to bridge the inequality gap. But, here, the reverse is the case. The poor pay more taxes to sustain the luxurious lifestyle and comfort of those in government as well as their unnecessary overseas travels.

As a development economist, what exactly should the government do to revive the economy?

The government should diversify the economy through investment in agriculture and provide an enabling environment for micro, small, and medium enterprises to strive. The government should formulate sound policies and ensure strict implementation to enhance local production. Agriculture alone sustained the pre and post-colonial era in Nigeria. All the regions of the country then depended on agriculture and not crude oil. It is a fact that crude oil made us lazy and fueled massive corruption. Can the president double as minister for agriculture as it is for the Ministry of Petroleum? Which is supposed to be the bedrock of our economy?

My prayer is that the crude oil should quickly dry up. This is the only condition that Nigeria will return to the glorious era of agriculture. The nation is blessed with enormous agricultural potential such as arable land and a good climate. Also, other minerals in the country like gold, limestone, tin, etc, are abandoned. If you bring issues of solid minerals into the concurrent list, you see many states, especially in the North, doing better. The government should also ensure that epileptic power supply is a thing of the past. Power is very crucial in reviving the economy. No business can succeed without a regular and adequate power supply.

Many businesses, even large enterprises are folding up because of the huge amount spent on diesel to power their production system. I surveyed the country some years back, power supply ranked as the number one problem facing all forms of business enterprises as I said in the case of agriculture. The president can also double as minister of power or declare an emergency in the sector. The irony is that although Nigeria is blessed with numerous energy sources like heavy sunshine from the Sahara desert as well as that of the dry season and that of hydro, or even from heavy wind from the ocean, Nigeria still generates only through hydro and one national grid for the whole country. This is laughable.

Another area the government should take a look at and tap from the great potential is human capital. Nigerian professionals are greatly talented and are seriously sourced from all over the world, but are neglected here. The government currently is not paying serious attention to our education sector. The academic curriculum of various levels of education should be structured and overhauled to equip our youths to face challenges associated with skill development. That is the only way to solve unemployment problems, which in turn will solve our security challenges.

What is your assessment of the off- season elections that recently took place in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states?

The elections have been won and lost but the issue remains whether the elections met the aspirations of Nigerians and whether the elections were conducted in line with international best practices? Can the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) objectively give itself a good pass mark in the conduct of the elections? Those who won may claim that INEC did a good job, while those who lost will say that INEC compromised. The issue is: Was INEC transparent and fair?

How did security agencies conduct themselves? Was voting free? I heard about vote buying and yet I don’t know how many people were apprehended and prosecuted. I heard about compromise by electoral officials, and yet no one was called for questioning. I even saw a viral video of a security agent caught in ballot snatching, yet there is no disclaimer. For me, the off-season elections ought to be an improvement in the February and March general election, but the irony is that parties in power use every available instrument to sustain themselves to hold onto power in their states.

It is widely believed that the electoral body and security agencies assumed partisanship in the states to favour sitting governors. For me, the off-season elections even fell below expectations as a result of the over-deployment of security agencies which led to voters’ apathy in the three states.

Is there anything lacking in the Electoral Act that you think should be included to make elections more transparent, credible and less violent?

I am not a lawyer to say anything is lacking in the Electoral Act, but morally speaking, I may say integrity is lacking in the implementation of the act by INEC. Integrity is also lacking in the interpretation by the judicial system. During voters’ education by INEC before the general election, INEC told us that the 2022 Electoral Act covered everything that would make them transmit election results electronically, but what happened? The 2022 Electoral Act and guidelines were thrown away.

There was no use of IREV, there was no use of BVAS, no electronic transmission of results. INEC was not honest in walking their talk. If elections could be conducted the way they told the public which made many Nigerians pick interest, everything would have been okay. However, the Nigerian factor did not allow the electoral body to undertake a credible election despite whatever was in the Electoral Act. In summary, for there to be a credible election, everybody including voters, the electoral umpire, and security agencies must put Nigeria first and not their pocket.

If elections are conducted in a free, fair, transparent and credible manner, it will reduce litigation. My call is for a total overhaul of INEC to make it more responsible. There must be a sanction where a compromise is established.

What exactly do you see as the problem with Nigeria?

Leadership! Our major problem is Leadership. Right people and righteous people are not in the leadership of Nigeria. Biblically, when a righteous person is in power, the people rejoice, but when the wrong person is in power the people suffer. This is the situation here. Nigeria is blessed with everything required for life but lacks leadership to provide direction and coordination. We need a leader with the ideology to harness and unlock the untapped potential; a leader who is out to serve and not rule.

One who goes for the best and is not blindfolded with nepotic and tribalistic tendencies, and a leader who will manage the nation’s diversities. Such a leader will not rig elections; such a leader will not allow corruption; such a leader will provide a comfortable environment for all, both the rich and the poor to breathe. Our problem is leadership. Once we get leadership right, everything will be right.