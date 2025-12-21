Mrs Olatokunbo Edun is the Executive Director, Grace Schools, Gbagada, Lagos. Recently, the Chief Superintendent of Police of the Supernumerary Police (SPY) was in China, where her suitcases were recovered after being stolen. Also, she wants the government to ensure the safety and protection of Nigerians through adequate funding and equipping of the police. In this interview, she says the Nigerian Police Force can also be efficient and productive if a proper welfare policy is put in place

How safe and protected are Nigerians?

The Federal Government can do a lot to protect its citizens. It should ensure that the Nigeria Police perform in line with globally acceptable standards.

The rate of insecurity is worrisome these days. I remembered when we were young, my younger brother attended Federal Government College, Maiduguri, and he went by train from Lagos. That cannot be feasible again in today’s Nigeria.

We also had some other young Nigerians then, who rode on Motorcycles and travelled around the North. This also cannot occur again due to the high level of insecurity in the country. At present, where I reside in Lagos, we have been subjected to some strange sounds in the night. Some residents say it could be knockouts.

There is so much fear in the land, as people are afraid of their safety. Like the knockouts I narrated previously, it brings fear and tension to the entire neighbourhood. The government needs to rise to the challenge and ensure the protection of all and sundry. The issue of armed robbery, kidnapping, and banditry is also one that is worrisome.

It makes one feel that no one is actually safe in the country. The government should empower the police to function appropriately. My recent experience in China showed that the Police can function effectively if supported by the government.

Can you share your recent experience with the police?

I have always been to China based on the fact that our schools are some of the few that teach the Chinese language in Nigeria. This recent visit made me think deeply about the roles expected of a well-funded and equipped Police Force. We had gone to Yiwu, one of the biggest wholesale markets in the world, to buy some items. I bought a suitcase, and the taxi driver vanished with it.

Based on my Nigerian experiences, I never believed anything could be done. My companion advised on the contrary, and we made a formal report to the police. The police obtained the necessary information and tracked the taxi driver through the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV). The man brought the suitcase, and the police recovered it for us. Due to this experience, I saw the level of professionalism and dynamism of the Police in China.

The police called my companion every 30 minutes as they proceeded with the case. This surprised me, and I want to say that we can have such an excellent Police Force in Nigeria. Their mode of operation shocked me, and I marveled at their dexterity.

What is your experience of the supernumerary police?

I had a wonderful experience when I attended the training at the Police College, Ikeja. I was exposed and educated on the issues of security and safety. Due to the impressive training, I sent nine of my staff for the training as well to empower them.

My son is also undergoing the training. It was at the training that I observed that not all our police officers are bad. We still have very responsible and professional police officers who discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and truth.

The training also allowed me to gain a first-hand knowledge of the myriad of problems confronting the police. Their living conditions need to be improved. Personally, I love the police, and I am their fan, except for those who harass people unduly on the roads. I could not imagine the pathetic state I found some of them in then.

What can the government do to support the police?

The government should provide better remuneration for the police. When the Police are well-funded, bribery and corruption would be reduced to the barest minimum.

The government should ensure proper funding of the police and ensure that funds channeled towards their welfare are judiciously expended.

The police should also be exposed to adequate training that can improve their overall effectiveness. There are brilliant Nigerians who can train the police properly, and this may not need huge overseas funding. The police should also be equipped with better facilities to aid their work. When the infrastructure is in place, there will be better service delivery.

When the government improves the living conditions of the police, they will stop harassing innocent citizens. It is always worrisome when policemen stop people at checkpoints, and they engage in all forms of harassment. No one is against their professional duties.

The government can do better by enhancing the living conditions of the police in order to ensure the safety of the citizens. If the Police are well-funded and equipped, the safety of lives and property will be guaranteed.