Our Planned Convention, Caretaker C’ttee No Go Areas, Says Wike PDP Faction

The faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the ongoing reconciliation with the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led faction will not stop the caretaker committee from conducting its national convention on March 29 and 30.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said the group is open for reconciliation but added that two things remain sacrosanct: the existence of this caretaker committee and the conduct of the national convention.

Mohammed, who unveiled the programme for the convention, disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already been notified about the convention.

“So, irrespective of whatever reconciliation that is likely to happen, it will not affect the conduct and processes leading to this convention.

We are still open for reconciliation,” he said.

The spokesperson said the names of the National Convention Planning and Organising Committee would be published on Thursday, pursuant to Article 1.3(c)(i) of the electoral guidelines, while the zoning committee will meet on Sunday, March 22, to zone various positions across all the geopolitical zones.

According to him, there will be an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, March 22, followed immediately by the sale of forms that same day, and it is expected to last till Wednesday, March 25.

“The sale of forms will close by 3 p.m. on that Wednesday. Thursday, March 26, 2026, will be the hearing of all appeals arising from the conduct of the screening and other activities. The appeals will close by 7 p.m.

“Of course, you know that the National Convention is slated for the 29th and 30th of March this year.

“The convention is scheduled to be held at the National Stadium, Velodrome Hall,” Mohammed stated.

He disclosed that all state congresses in line with the judgement of Justice James Omotosho have been conducted.