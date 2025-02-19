Our People Enjoying Peaceful Governance – Fubara

Share

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the people of the state are enjoying peaceful and inclusive governance, free from harassment and anxiety.

Governor Fubara emphasized that his administration fosters a relaxed atmosphere that does not subject residents to undue stress or pressure.

Fubara made this remark when a delegation of Anglican Archbishops and their wives, led by the Primate and Archbishop Metropolitan of All Nigeria, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He highlighted the openness of his administration to constructive dialogue, stressing that democracy thrives on engagement and the willingness to make necessary corrections.

Acknowledging the role of divine guidance, he expressed gratitude for the prayers and support of the Anglican Church, which he said have provided the strength to navigate governance challenges.

“It is not about the noise or protests but the quiet prayers and fasting that you offer on our behalf.

“The results are evident in the kind of governance we provide—one that fosters peace, allows freedom, listens, and makes amends where necessary.

“Your prayers have given us direction and wisdom,” Fubara stated.

He reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the fear of God to prevent governance from deviating into chaos.

Reflecting on past political crises, he recalled efforts by Anglican Church leaders to mediate, which were ultimately rebuffed.

However, he noted that this may have been part of God’s plan to enable his administration to operate with greater freedom and purpose.

The governor noted the importance of peace, describing it as the most valuable virtue needed for governance and societal progress.

“Even Jesus Christ understood its significance and left it as a gift to His disciples before His ascension.

“Peace is essential not just for our state but for Nigeria as a whole, given the challenges we face daily whether in governance, the economy, or even in managing our families,” he said.

In his remarks, Most Rev. Ndukuba stated that the Archbishops were in Rivers State for the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, which holds twice yearly, in February and September.

He explained that the theme for the meeting, “The Bond of Peace: The Call of Life and Ministry of the Church,” was drawn from Ephesians 4:3, emphasizing the importance of unity and faith-driven leadership.

He noted that the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has approximately 170 Bishops, over 165 Dioceses, and more than 20 million members across Nigeria and abroad, with missions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Gulf States.

Expressing gratitude for Governor Fubara’s leadership, he commended him for governing with the fear of God despite political challenges.

“Leadership is a sacred trust from God, and as believers, we are enjoined by Scripture to pray for those in authority.

“We are here to assure you of our prayers and to appreciate what God is doing through you,” Ndukuba said.

He further praised the governor for creating an enabling environment for businesses and religious freedom, allowing both Christianity and other faiths to thrive.

“We particularly appreciate your support for the Christian Church, especially the Anglican Church, and we thank God that you are a dedicated member.

“We recognize and appreciate what you have allowed God to use you to accomplish,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: