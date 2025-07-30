Our Modern Agric Biotech Not Against Shariah –FG

The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency ( NBRDA) yesterday said the modern agric biotechnology it is developing is not anti Shariah, as being speculated by some misguided activists.

This was even as it engaged the Islamic community in Abuja, sensitising them on the importance of adopting biotechnology to secure Nigeria’s food systems and agricultural growth.

Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, DirectorGeneral/ CEO, NBRDA, disclosed this at the Sensitization Workshop organised to keep the religious leaders abreast and also debunk the negative reports suggesting that Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) crops were not good and also against Shariah.

Mustapha noted that the Federal government was not taking safety issues about modern bio – technology for granted, but has adopted every reasonable measures to address all challenges while locally harnessing the dull potential of bio – technology.

He said: “I am particularly grateful to our distinguished religious leaders for lending their wisdom and moral authority to this conversation.

“Your voices have always shaped community perspectives, and your engagement in today’s workshop will lend clarity, confidence and context to discussions on GMOs.”