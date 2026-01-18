Our Membership Fee Not Levy, But Voluntary Contributions – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clarified that the membership fee expected from its members is not a levy, but a voluntary contribution.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ini Ememobong, made the clarification in a statement issued on Sunday, accusing a media organisation of misrepresenting his recent interview on a national television station.

According to the PDP, references made to a ₦10,000 contribution during the interview were merely illustrative and not a directive or mandatory payment.

“The reference to ₦10,000 was purely illustrative, intended to demonstrate the collective strength of voluntary support, and not a directive, levy, or mandatory contribution,” the statement said.

The party emphasised that there is no fixed amount, no compulsory payment, and no obligation placed on any member of the PDP.

“We therefore urge our members and the general public to discountenance the misleading headline and continue to support the party at all levels in ways they consider appropriate and convenient,” the statement added.

Ememobong had made the remarks while responding to a question on how the PDP intends to fund its political activities in the wake of recent defections by some governors.

“The strategy is simple: go back to the people. When the people are with you voluntarily, they fund the cause,” he said.

He recalled that in 1998, Nigerians made small contributions to support the party, which gave them a sense of ownership and participation.

“We are returning to that voluntary model. For example, if 60 million Nigerians give ₦10,000 each, that would amount to a huge sum. We are already seeing this kind of mass support in states like Plateau and Akwa Ibom,” he stated.