…Our Members Sought Court’s Intervention –Jusun

Share

The Chairman, JUSUN, Abia State Chapter, Mr Chinedu Eze, yesterday told journalists at the State High Court complex that their members came to pray to God to intervene in their matter with the government.

He said their members were dying because of lack of funds to take care of themselves and their families, hence their need for God’s intervention. He said: “One of our members lost her husband last week, and the woman died on Monday.

“We see that such deaths are not a good sign among us, so we decided to call for God’s intervention as Christians that we are. “We are having a prayer session for God to keep and protect us till the end of this trouble,” Eze said.

He said that it was not in their hands to pay their workers because government had paid only N310 million to the workers, which was not complete. He said if the state government had made the complete funds available for them to pay, they would have paid the workers.

Share

Please follow and like us: