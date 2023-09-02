Our Members Now Convert Stations to Abattoirs, Car Parks, Event Centres –IPMAN

…Says Subsidy Removal Renders 60 percent Marketers Redundant

Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), NNPC Depot, Ore Western Zone of Nige- ria, Engineer Shina Amoo, said some of members of his association have converted their filling stations to car parks, car marts, abattoirs, and event centres.

This is coming just as he stated that about 60 percent of his members are now redundant, since the decision of the Federal Government to remove payment of fuel subsidy on petrol. Lamenting, Amaoo said life has become unbearable for many marketers, following the attendant sky rocketed fuel

pump price, which, he said had led to abysmal patronage by Nigerians.

Amoo disclosed these in a chat with newsmen yesterday, he also said many IPMAN members are now grappling with business frustration and financial losses.

According to him, the development might not be un- connected to low sales as many marketers cannot break even as he added that many of them were having issues with their banks who have continued to decline credit facilities to them. He also decried that some marketers have even fled the country because of business failure and financial frustration. According to him, some private depot owners now sell fuel to them at N580 per litre as an ex-depot price, whereas, according to him, the depot owners still sell at the pump price of N580 at their own filling stations.

He stated that before deregulation, they bought fuel at an ex-depot price of N172 and sold at N190 or N195 as pump price but now, the ex-depot price has skyrocketed to N580. He stated that before deregulation, they bought a truck of fuel for less than N9m but now, it is sold to them at N26m. He pleaded with the government to assist members to access financial facilities, including grants and that their filling stations should also be used for the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion centers.

Amoo said, “Deregulation is the best regime in our sector but the problem with this current regime is that our refineries are not working. Dangote Refinery which we believe will open is not ready. “All our government-owned depots are abandoned. All the pipelines are vandalised. There is no solution to the free flow of the product in the country. We are still on importation. That is what we are facing now. “More than 60 percent of independent marketers are seriously affected. We are not doing something, we just go to work.

We are now selling a ridiculous volume. There is nothing much we are doing. They are selling to us at ex-depot prices the pump price they sell at their stations and we are expected to compete favourably with them. Whereas we also incur transportation costs and other costs. As we sell N600, they sell N580. Which customer will patronise us when he can get it at N580 as we sell N600? “Before they removed subsidies, for example, two or three years back now, many of us could not enjoy the advantages of our licenses, meaning, we had not been getting the product from government depots officially.

Many of us had been buying at premium up and down. “Now that there is deregulation and subsidy has been removed, we expected an advantage of getting the product from the private depot owners at ex-depot prices. But as I talk to you, many of the private depot owners are selling to us at their pump price rate as ex-depot price. “With this development, many of our members are out of business. What we are looking out for is how the government can come to our aid and allow independent marketers to operate.

If it is possible for the government to organise for a depot that will allow us to have a margin so that we can sell at the same pump price with private depot owners. Many of our people are no longer in business, many of them are on ‘japa’ syndrome, and many are idle. The problem is that they cannot access the product at the official rate or at the rate that allows for margin. The situation is that we buy the product and we sell it at a price that we do not make any profit. Many of our people have sold their petrol stations and others have put their stations on to let for lease or for sale.