Our Mangroves Have Suffered, But We’re Committed To Restoration – Otu

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to tackling climate change, emphasizing the urgent need for mangrove restoration.

Speaking during the courtesy call visit of the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat, the Governor highlighted the state’s proactive approach, noting that Cross River was the first to sign the Climate Change Law.

“Our mangroves have suffered, but we are working on sustainable solutions. This is a testament to our full support and commitment to climate action. Our roadmap is strong, and our people are ready to collaborate for a greener economy,” he stated.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration and collective action in addressing environmental challenges, calling for increased support for ongoing projects and greater investment in training and awareness initiatives at the community level.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Nkiruka Maduekwe, Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat and Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change, commended Cross River State for its leadership in climate governance.

“We are excited to see a state that has not only adopted the Climate Change Law but has also developed a solid framework for a green economy. While we continue to engage other states, Cross River stands out as a model in driving climate action,” she said.

