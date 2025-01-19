Our major problems are taxes, levies – Akano

Share

Emeka Akano is the CEO and co- founder of Jara Mobile Limited, a Nigerian startup which runs an innovative bills payment platform that integrates various retailers into one loyalty programme. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he says while giving customers the leeway of doing more with less money, they assist brands acquire customers more economically and measure their advertising reach effectively.

What exactly should consumers who choose to use your app expect, talking about ‘integrating different retailers in one loyalty programme’?

Our venture is centered around helping African consumers save money on their routine payments. By integrating different retailers in one loyalty programme, consumers are able to save across a wide range of their expenses – from food, to shopping and entertainment.

This would enable consumers to do more with less money, while also helping retailers save a lot of money on their marketing and advertising spend.

Our flagship product, ‘Jara app’ enables consumers in Nigeria to earn rewards when they pay for their routine bills and to redeem those rewards as discounts across a variety of their favourite retailers/brands.

In summary, we reward consumers’ routine bill payments, which results in cash savings for them while also enabling retailers maximize their marketing budget- the result being a win-win model.

Jara app is a free mobile app for buying airtime. But not like any you’ve seen or used before.

Subscribers on the app can recharge on all major telecommunication networks in Nigeria, paying via their debit cards and then getting free shopping coupons that can be redeemed with merchants signed up with the platform.

It’s the whole concept of “Jara”, a Nigerian pidgin reference to “a little extra”, that has etymological roots in the Yoruba language.

How is the company funded and who are the shareholders?

Jara Mobile Limited is located in Lagos, Nigeria. It was founded in 2015, by four founders, Emeka Akano, Chinedu Onyeaso, Ikenna Njoku and Afam Anikpo, who have been friends for over a decade and are all equally technology enthusiasts with a passion for solving African problems as well as helping curb the ridiculously high unemployment rates currently plaguing the continent, by creating new jobs.

While we had many different ideas in the past and had executed successfully on a few as well as had some failures, we finally stumbled upon the concept of ‘Jara’ which in one of the local languages in Nigeria means ‘to get extra value on a product or service from the merchant’ and how we could create an innovative product that would disrupt the way Africans think about their routine payments or paying for their basic necessities.

The company has been funded by founders, bootstrapping, family and friends and some external angel investment so far.

What are Jara Mobile Limited’s unique selling points?

The company is the only bills payment platform that on one hand gives consumers extra value on their bill payment transaction in addition to the convenience we provide for them from their mobile phone. We further ensure they enjoy savings on their routine expenses at their favourite brands by ensuring that they get quality discount coupons to their favourite brands each time they pay their bills through our app.

On the other hand, we help brands to acquire customers more economically, help them measure the results of their advertising efforts more precisely as it affects their bottom line.

In summary, our uniqueness lies in our win-win business model, where consumers and brands enjoy convenience and cost savings benefits alike.

How has the market responded to your products?

The market has reacted very positively to our innovative product. Even before we launched the very first version at the end of 2016, our social media followership grew to over 15,000+ followers, who were all eager to use the app and this has so far increased to over 100,000+ followers.

We’ve also got interests from a number of top brands in Nigeria across the food, entertainment, shopping and service categories as we call them.

Who are your clients?

Our clients are two-fold; consumers, who pay routine bills and brands, who are constantly seeking to attract new customers innovatively and cost effectively and also keen to retain them.

Among most of the start-ups in the country, one issue that keeps coming up when they discuss their challenges is the problem of ease of doing businesses, taxation and all that. What are your biggest challenges?

Yes, I agree with them that it is much harder to do business back home. We are happy that the government has done what they did. They are increasingly supporting startups. For those of us that are doing tech business, the issue of power is germane. We use servers and we are expected to be online all the time. Sometimes, we are being forced to use servers out of the country; you know what it means storing up data on a server that is not in Nigeria. So, the issue of power is critical. It affects us too.

On the issue of tax, I heard some reports from my colleagues, who have offices in Yaba, complaining about tax; at the early stage, we had issues like that on the ground, be it funding, power and all that. Sometimes, they just come to harass us for tax. We are supposed to be cheered and supported. Unnecessary levies are not meant to be coming up. Some of our colleagues, who for some reason complained that one tax force member came and knocked down her building, a startup that has about 20 staff. Issues like this are not encouraging at all, especially for us that look up to them.

What’s your experience and feeling with regards to the GITEX Technology Week?

I am very privileged to be part of this. An excellent experience per se. I will encourage the government to do more in this regard. The exposure has been remarkable. Some of us had the opportunity of pitching, and many of us have had the opportunity to interact one-on-one with investors, who are interested in knowing what we are doing. We have had several interactions. We are supposed to even move around to mingle with other people to see if we can get ideas on how these things work. I wish it were just one week longer.

NITDA has done a lot. Can you say this is the way they are supposed to do things going forward, so we can be on the right track, or is it just 100per cent right?

There is nothing like 100 per cent. There is always room for improvement. We are happy. Last year, there were eight startups. This year, it’s doubled. They would also do well to increase it next year. With more PR that would come out of it, more startups would be interested in this journey because it’s going to change them. Even the management that is coordinating us, they have done a lot. There were lots of lapses in the area of communication, an area which should have been done better. It’s paramount they keep engaging and collaborating with us to know exactly where we are because most of the things we have gotten from here might take the time to implement. So, it’s key for them to follow up on us to know what we are doing.

What are the ambitions of the company?

Our plans and ambitions include expanding to other African countries like Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Rwanda to name a few.

We believe that moving into other African markets would ensure we are on course with our mission of helping African consumers save money on their routine payments while helping brands maximise their marketing budgets.

What does your company need to grow and prosper?

We need connection to the right type of investor to come on board our seed round, to help us accelerate our growth and capture market share quickly. The type of investors, who understand technology and would also play a pivotal role in getting us strategic partnership that would further foster the achievements of our goals.

Who should contact your company and why?

Brands looking to promote their products and services more efficiently, who are keen to reach and retain a targeted audience, spend less on ads, get insight on consumers and track conversions of their ad spend.

Investors, who are also keen to back a superb management team, who are disrupting the way African consumers and brands that think about their routine bills should also contact us. We would be interested in exploring investment partnerships and opportunities with the right type of Investors.

