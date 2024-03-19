Our Legislative Agenda Will Enhance Standard of Living – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, said the legislative agenda of the 10th National Assembly would bring about tremendous improvement in the standard of living of Nigerians. This was as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked the leadership of the National Assembly to enact a law banning tertiary institutions in the country from arbitrary increments of school fees for 10 years.

Akpabio stated this in Abuja, during the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund and House of Representatives Committee on Students Loan, Scholarship and Higher Education Financing on Student Loan (Access to Higher Education), repeal and re-enactment Bill 2024, at the Senate “The present 10th National Assembly at its inception in 2023 set out for itself a legislative agenda whose implementation will surely bring about a tremendous improvement in the living conditions/standards of the citizenry with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Represented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, Akpabio commended President Bola Tinubu for his foresight and uncommon passion in supporting the students of the country with the loan scheme. He said the scheme would address the problems of lack of funding among Nigerian students, assuring that the opinions of all stakeholders would be considered to have the best legislation.