Our leaders’ve failed with most Nigerians suffering –Archbishop Yahaya

The Archbishop, Diocese of Kaduna, (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Timothy Yahaya, has berated the Federal Government over its palliatives for Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy, describing it as a mockery of the sensibilities of the masses. Bishop Yahaya, who bemoaned the suffering going on in Nigeria, noted that there is no leadership in place as long as the majority of the people are not smiling due to the socio-economic hardship across the country.

Yahaya, who spoke to journalists yesterday shortly after the Thanksgiving Service at the Cathedral of St. Michael, Kaduna over his recent elevation to the rank of Archbishop, said: “Our advice is not only to the Christians but to leaders all over the world. Leadership today has become a source of decoration; it is no longer a source of responsibility. I call on all leaders to ensure that at least their followers have some respite in this difficult time of economic conundrums in our country. “Secondly, leadership should be responsible and responsive to the people. And when the people are smiling, that means there is leadership in place. When the people are crying, leaders are not supposed to be asleep until they ensure that the people are smiling.

Let’s be our brothers keepers in this difficult time, let’s carry one another’s burdens so that our burdens will be lighter. That is my call to all and sundry. “So for me the real palliative is to ensure that our schools are in order, to ensure that our railway lines are in order, to ensure that the insecurity conundrum we are inside is over, to ensure that prices of food in the market are reduced to the barest minimum so that they can be more affordable.

One thousand naira cannot buy a loaf of bread, depending on the bread you are buying. “They said they have added N35000 to the worker’s salary for the next six months, but it still remains bleak for us to know what is going to happen after six months, are we going back to the status quo? “If we are talking about palliatives, we should talk about solid palliatives, we should not only ensure that our refineries are running, but the three geopolitical zones should have refineries so that the issue of fuel is settled once and for all in our country.

“The moment you remove fuel subsidies the prices of other commodities go higher. What that means is inflation in all aspects of our economy.”