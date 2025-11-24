Stakeholders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Essien Udim Local Government of Akwa Ibom State have firmly said that the party won’t necessarily require a campaign to triumph in the 2027 election.

This is as the stakeholders said the projects, empowerment schemes and appointments facilitated by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno will open doors for the forthcoming elections.

The APC stakeholders made this remark on Sunday while speaking at the Maiden Home Going Weekend organised by APC at a rally in the council secretariat field, Afaha Ikot Ebak.

Ntiedo Usoro, the chairman of the group, said APC had grown into a formidable political force in the state due to the sacrifices and strategic decisions of the Senate president, particularly his defection from PDP.

Akpabio’s “Unthinkable” political move at the time “watered the seed” that produced the APC-led government and the state’s attainment of the No. 3 position in the country.

Usoro emphasised the importance of voter registration and urged indigenes aged 18 and above to register and obtain their PVCs to support APC in 2027.

He reaffirmed the resolve of people to return President Bola Tinubu, Akpabio, and Umo Eno to office in 2027.

He said the political and economic progress witnessed was due to their leadership. “Essien Udim owes Senate president honour for what he has done for the people, and we must reciprocate the respect and collaboration Governor Eno has shown by delivering block votes in 2027,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Member representing Essien Udim State Constituency, Ukpong Akpabio II, said the governor had directed members to return home for meetings, but Essien Udim chose to hold a rally as a demonstration of support.

He said the turnout and enthusiasm showed that the APC would not need to campaign in Essien Udim. “In 2027, the sound of votes from Essien Udim will echo at INEC.

‘The President, the Senate President, and the Governor do not need to campaign here. We will do the work, vote, protect the votes and ensure they are all returned to office,” he said.

While giving his address, the Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Dr Anthony Luke, said his appointment to the State Executive Council was by the benevolence of Governor Eno, and he owed the Governor total loyalty. “I have no reason not to follow my boss, the Governor, into the APC.

Essien Udim also has no reason not to support their son, the Senate President, and ensure the Governor returns for a second term,” he said. He added that infrastructural development across all wards in Essien Udim, facilitated by the Senate President, made it obligatory for the people to support him in 2027.

Goodwill messages were delivered by several leaders, including the Member representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency, Hon. Patrick Umoh; Envoy Nsentip Akpabio; Sir Nse Ntuen; Engr. Camillus Umoh; Sir Sunyiekekere Inokon; Engr. Oliver Ebong and Sir Victor Udofia.

The event also featured a march past by all wards in the LGA, led by their chairmen, leaders, political appointees and party members.