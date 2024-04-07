Our Latest Drone Attack Killed 20 Air Officers In Russia – Ukraine

The Ukrainian Government on Sunday said 20 airfield staff members have been killed or injured as a result of its drone attack on the Russian airbase Morozovsk.

According to Kyiv officials, it alleged that the drone seriously damaged eight additional Russian jets.

However, 40 Ukrainian drones were allegedly intercepted, according to Russian defence sources.

While Russia said that the barrage only caused damage to a single power substation.

READ ALSO:

According to a Kyiv source, Russian tactical aircraft utilise the Morozovsk airbase to launch guided bombs at frontline towns and cities in Ukraine as well as the Ukrainian military.

In the meantime, Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine was hit by five missiles fired by Russia on Friday, resulting in at least four fatalities, twenty injuries, and damage to both industrial and residential structures.

The regional governor reported that two reporters who were reporting the strikes’ aftermath were among the injured in the city, which is close to the front lines of the conflict.

Ivan Fedorov, the governor, said: “First there were two missile strikes, and then, about 40 minutes later, there were other strikes at the same place – just as rescuers, and police started working.”

Before emergency personnel could arrive, reporters could be seen on Reuters TV running to assist injured colleagues who were laying on the ground.