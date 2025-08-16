Our Investment In Education Yielding Positive Results – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has declared that the transformation in the State education sector is yielding positive results, with milestones recorded in course content and infrastructure upgrade at the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, ABSU, ABSUTH and ASCETA.

Governor Otti noted at the August Media chat, that the management of the State owned polytechnic has made Abia proud by being the only poly in the South East and among the 18 in the nation to secure a ₦2 billion Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Special High Impact Intervention grant, describing it as a milestone for the institution and the State.

He said the achievements of the polytechnic were the offshoot of the government’s deliberate efforts in transforming the sector from basic, secondary to tertiary level, which he revealed has motivated the introduction of contemporary courses such as artificial intelligence, AI, and robotics, to keep the poly ahead.

“I congratulate the Rector and his team for working very hard to earn us such a pride of place,” he said, and expressed hope that the fund will boost development at the permanent Osisioma campus, including lecture theatres, hostels, laboratories, and other facilities, ahead of its opening next academic session.

He, however, assured that the current campus would be renovated and equipped with lecture theatres.

Highlighting the broader education transformation programme, the Governor also reported progress at the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, ASCETA, saying it has regained accreditation, with massive renovation in perimeter fencing, lecture theatres and hostels.

He said that the Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu, and the University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba were beneficiaries of the ongoing renovation and facility upgrade of hostels, equipment, internal roads network and stable power supply. After restoring power supply to ABSU, the governor said he is working to establish a 15-megawatt independent power project for Abia State University and the communities there.

ABSU, he explained, also has the Agriculture and Law faculties being developed, while doctors and medical personnel are being recruited, trained and retrained for ABSUTH.

Otti said 20 smart schools are under construction, while 221 primary and secondary schools are in the first phase of rehabilitation, adding that a total of 5,394 new teachers have been recruited and deployed for optimal service delivery.

The Abia State Governor explained that contrary to the claim by the opposition that there is no evidence of spending N54 billion on renovation of public schools, the administration has spent N14.43 billion from the budget estimate of N54 billion six months into the fiscal year for schools’ renovation and upgrade.

On healthcare, Otti disclosed that 120 of 200 targeted primary healthcare centres under Project Ekwueme have been rehabilitated, with added staff accommodation for 24-hour service.

Also, all 22 general hospitals, including those in Amachara, Ohafia, and Aba, are being renovated, even as approval has been granted to hire 771 healthcare professionals, and 101,000 residents have enrolled in the state’s health insurance scheme.

On infrastructure, the governor said about 50 road projects were ongoing under the direct labour programme, while 30 others are undertaken by contractors. This, he said, is alongside urban renewal measures such as lighting, tree planting, and new bus terminals in Umuahia, Aba, and Ohafia.

He disclosed that the discussion for the planned takeover of the Umuahia area to Abia North from EEDC for the State to generate, regulate and distribute electricity was in progress.

On youth empowerment, Otti cited the ongoing leadership academy for 8,000 young people, the TechRise and fashion enterprise programmes, and a ₦2 billion interest-free cooperative loan scheme as part of his administration’s commitment to equipping citizens for sustainable livelihoods rather than promoting “a culture of palliatives and handouts.”