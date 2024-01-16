Our higher education has potential to generate revenue – Falola

Despite the challenges facing higher education in the country, a professor of History at University of Texas, Austin, USA, Toyin Falola, yesterday said that university education in Nigeria has the potential to generate a lot of income from donations to investments and a large pool of internally generated revenue (IGR). He, however, said that the demand by the Federal Government for 40 per cent of IGR of higher institutions was unnecessary; saying that the high percentage demand of IGR from public universities would ultimately lead to increment in tuition fees and students’ protest, a situation exacerbated by the country’s nose-diving economy.

Falola spoke yesterday as a guest lecturer of the 54th Convocation Lecture of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The theme of the lecture, chaired by the Chairman of Tanus Communications, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, is “Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development.” He said through knowledge, production and influence, higher institutions shape the epistemology of every nation and have a direct impact on the most important demography from mid-teenage years through all stages of adulthood.